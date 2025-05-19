Why Mondelez's Dave Clements Wants Audiences To Feel Something

If I look at what I want to see with with my daughter, and to the point of like she was the only girl on a rugby tour at the weekend, I'm going: 'Everything is in front of you. Everything is possible'. I look at a campaign like that and the ability to inspire, where there is a clear tension, a clear barrier existence in society, that's the bit that gives me the why of why I do what I do.

When I see that in people's work like the 'Always' campaign, it almost reignites the fire that I have for the industry.

What do you think has been your boldest creative play? How did it pay off?

I like to think of myself as a disrupter. I don't like rules - that's inherently in me, which sometimes goes against me, but I like the opportunity to disrupt and do something different.

With Secret Santa - there was the height of John Lewis being the gold standard of advertising at Christmas. What an unbelievable machine that they built to get to that point, but also it poses a creative challenge for us to go, ‘how do you stand out, versus something like that?’.

Not just John Lewis but everyone else is playing that similar game in terms of emotional storytelling, tearjerker films set to beautiful music - that's something that we were very conscious of.

I remember the conversation I had with my boss at the time, who was like ‘we're not doing this like this. I don't see it’, and the perseverance to stick with it because we knew we had something incredibly special. It's having the foresight to see what this could be - and the bit that really got me was I could see Secret Santa playing out for years to come.

What do you enjoy most about being a marketer?

The sense of responsibility. You look at a brand like Cadbury or Oreo or Toblerone or Philadelphia - those are a group of brands that I'm effectively responsible for, which is a huge privilege and something I take really seriously. I'm here as a moment in time. My job is to put these brands in a slightly better place than they were when I came into them. If I can do that, then I'm really happy.

What I love about my job is that everyone's got an opinion. I love the debate and the conversation because people care.

What makes a good creative marketer?

Understand the consumer. Understand what problem or barrier you're trying to solve. Start there, get that super clear in your head. As soon as you have that, things start to open up. You can then demonstrate some of the skill sets that sit beneath it - like curiosity, the craft, attention to detail. That's something else that I've probably really been conscious of.

The other thing I've always said is to get out your comfort zone. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Put yourself in experiences where you've got that butterfly feeling in your chest because that's when you know you're doing something that's going to grow, and you're going to learn whether it works out for you or not.

What I love about working in this industry, and I think this really contributes to being an excellent marketeer, is having that ability to step into uncomfortable spaces. So we talk about Gen AI, or any other use of technology, or doing something very bold or different - having the courage to go against the grain, take a risk, take a chance.

What makes a good creative agency partner?

I’ve been very fortunate. So since working into the seasonal role at Mondelez, VCCP has been a consistent partner over time - coming up to five or six years now of working really closely together. The bit that I value for them is the trust and transparency.

We've got to the place now where if we differ and we have a different point of view, we can also find our way back to finding a resolution. You want moments of tension to get to the best possible work, and you have marketeers that are ready to do that and some might not be, but I think it gets you to the best possible work.

What frustrates you about the industry?

The over intellectualisation of it. There is this weird mentality of trying to get one over someone else and looking smarter than the other.

We're trying to create emotional connections with consumers and sell great-tasting products. It's difficult to execute, but actually, what we're trying to do is straightforward. So when I see people do that, it frustrates me.