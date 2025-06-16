Cannes Lions 2025
Health and Wellness Lions: Vaseline, Bodyform and CALM Among Winners
Adam&eveDDB wins a Silver Lion, while AMV BBDO takes home a Bronze Lion
16 June 2025
Adam&eveDDB has won a Silver Lion for its ‘Missed Birthdays’ campaign with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and ITV, tackling the urgent issue of youth suicide in the UK and bringing it to the forefont of national conversation.
At the heart of the campaign was a major activation at Westfield London, using birthday balloons to deliver a somber message of loss and raise awareness of the tragedy that is youth suicide. It featured 6,929 balloons, each one representing a young person who died by suicide in the last decade and the birthday they did not reach.
Commenting on the Grand Prix winner, Health & Wellness Jury President Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health Network, Global, says: “People run toward light and away from darkness. With health misinformation becoming a global emergency, we found a bright light in 'Vaseline Verified'—our Grand Prix winner. This work proves how creativity, joy, science, and influencer culture can powerfully unite to fight false narratives, educate, and transform lives.”
AMV BBDO also won in the category, obtaining a Bronze Lion for its ‘Never Just A Period’ work with femcare brand Bodyform.
The campaign highlighted the dissonance between what women+ are taught to expect, and the reality of their menstrual experiences, showing the unsettling and absurd experience of having so little knowledge about their own bodies.
Overall, the work aimed to initiate an open conversation and education around menstrual health throughout the lives of women+ consumers.
The top spot prize went to Ogilvy Singapore with its work with Unilever-owned Vaseline with ‘Vaseline Verified’.
The campaign looked to dispel some of the Vaseline ‘health hacks’ circulating online that potentially pose a danger to individuals' health. Using content creators and a lab full of scientists, online hacks were tested and given the ‘verified’ tick of approval should they prove true according to science.
Ogilvy UK supported with PR.