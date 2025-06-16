Health and Wellness Lions: Vaseline, Bodyform and CALM Among Winners

Commenting on the Grand Prix winner, Health & Wellness Jury President Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health Network, Global , says: “People run toward light and away from darkness. With health misinformation becoming a global emergency, we found a bright light in 'Vaseline Verified'—our Grand Prix winner. This work proves how creativity, joy, science, and influencer culture can powerfully unite to fight false narratives, educate, and transform lives.”

AMV BBDO also won in the category, obtaining a Bronze Lion for its ‘ Never Just A Period ’ work with femcare brand Bodyform.

The campaign highlighted the dissonance between what women+ are taught to expect, and the reality of their menstrual experiences, showing the unsettling and absurd experience of having so little knowledge about their own bodies.

Overall, the work aimed to initiate an open conversation and education around menstrual health throughout the lives of women+ consumers.