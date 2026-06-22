Cannes Lions Winners Picks
Cannes 2026: Audio & Radio; Health & Wellness; Pharma; Creative B2B; Print & Publishing; Outdoor
Some picks from the first set of Cannes Lions 2026 winners
22 June 2026
A summary of the winners from this year's Cannes Lions festival.
'Duobell' for Škoda by AMV BBDO - Audio & Radio, Bronze Lion; Health & Wellness, Silver Lion
Tackling the rising rate of cyclist collisions, this campaign by AMV BDDO saw the agency work with The University Of Salford to create a bell like no other, penetrating it's ring through noise cancelling headphones.
Breaking through to the millions of cyclists throughout London, the campaign was influencer and PR-led and also released data in an open-source whitepaper. By giving the engineering blueprints away, the campaign empowers any city planner, manufacturer, or cyclist to build or adopt the technology and improve urban street safety.
'Viagra Blue Brands' for Viatrus by Ogilvy Shanghai - Pharma, Gold Lion
Working around the laws of sector advertising, this campaign broadened it's name to different consumer goods, creating a series using everyday objects to showcase its effects from a different angle.
Using the everyday consumer goods through Viagra's 'Blue Brands' app, Viagra was able to reach consumers in a unique way reaching 104.3 impressions.
'Keep Thinking' for Claude by Mother - Creative B2B, Silver Lion
The Super Bowl campaign took a bold risk with the world watching the biggest advertisement slot of the year. With conversations about AI growing, this campaign takes an meta approach, bringing a humorous take on the future of AI and advertising.
The spots are named after the kinds of questions people actually ask AI—about their health, their relationships, their work. In each one, a familiar moment gets interrupted by a sponsored answer from a fictional ad-supported chatbot.
'Beat Cancer Off' for F*ck Cancer by VML, New York - Health & Wellness, Gold Lion
This playful musical campaign encourages men to masturbate more with a unique and diverse range of animations all to raise awareness of how effective the act is to reduce prostate cancer.
Using the alarming research that ejaculating 21 times per month significantly reduces the risk of prostate cancer, the campaign calls attention in an amusing and colourful way.
'Iconic Home - Original', 'Iconic Home - French Vanilla', and 'Iconic Home - Midnight' for Dunkin' At Home by BBH New York - Print & Publishing, Gold Lion (campaign)
BBH New York's 'Iconic Home' campaign is a stripped-back out-of-home and print idea built around one simple visual trick: the Dunkin’ At Home coffee pack is cropped so that its top edge looks like the roofline of a house.
The work uses clean pack shots against bold gradient skies, turning Dunkin’s supermarket coffee packaging into a kind of miniature home. The point is immediate: the same Dunkin’ people know from stores can also be enjoyed at home. No people, kitchens, cups or lifestyle clutter — just the pack, treated almost like architecture.
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'Gig', 'Wedding', and 'Bowling' for McDonald's by Leo UK - Outdoor, Gold Lion (campaign)
Leo UK’s 'Camera Rolls' campaign for McDonald’s is built on the familiar truth that, wherever a night begins — at a gig, a wedding or bowling — it often ends in the same place: McDonald’s. Each execution uses a real-looking phone camera roll to tell the story of the night through snapshots, before landing on the inevitable final frame: a late-night McDonald’s run.
The work turns a private, everyday behaviour into outdoor advertising, making McDonald’s feel like the unofficial punctuation mark at the end of a good night out. The campaign won a Gold Lion in Outdoor at Cannes Lions 2026, with 'Gig', 'Wedding' and 'Bowling' awarded as a campaign.
'Ikea Brighton Store Launch' for Ikea by Mother London - Outdoor, Silver Lion
Celebrating the opening of the Brighton store and the towns notorious seagulls by the sea, this campaign highlights the mark they make on absolutely everything.
The series of classic Ikea furniture with the birds droppings created a love letter to the iconic sea side town.
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'Listening', 'Strumming', 'Reading', and 'Daydreaming' for KitKat by VML London - Outdoor, Bronze Lion (campaign)
VML UK’s 'Little Breaks' campaign for KitKat reworks the brand’s iconic logo into a series of tiny illustrated worlds, rewarding people who slow down and look twice. In executions including 'Listening', 'Strumming', 'Reading' and 'Daydreaming'. quiet everyday break moments are hidden within the curves and shapes of the KitKat wordmark.
It is a deliberately gentle piece of outdoor/print work: instead of shouting for attention, it asks people to pause — neatly echoing KitKat’s long-running “Have a break” platform. The campaign turns the logo itself into the medium, using craft and subtlety to dramatise the value of small, restorative breaks.
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'Fatal Questions' for Streetdoctors by Saatchi & Saatchi London - Outdoor, Bronze Lion
This campaign portrays real-life stories, using the narratives of individuals who died from single-stab wounds across a range of body parts, to educate young audiences about the dangers of stabbings and that there is no safe place to stab someone.
Projected on the wall in a school gym is the question ‘Where is a safe place to stab?’ and students are given a large human-sized sculpture beaming with laser lights. The students are faced with the challenge to point to parts of the body, but when the stories unfold, it shows that there is no ‘safe place’ to stab someone; statistics around the issue of knife crime indicate it’s a problem that needs greater education.
'Mastercard' for Mastercard by McCann New York - Creative Brand Lion
Mastercard took the crown with a Creative Brand Lion, recognising the creativity across its entire organisation.