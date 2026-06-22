Cannes 2026: Audio & Radio; Health & Wellness; Pharma; Creative B2B; Print & Publishing; Outdoor

A summary of the winners from this year's Cannes Lions festival.

'Duobell' for Škoda by AMV BBDO - Audio & Radio, Bronze Lion; Health & Wellness, Silver Lion

Tackling the rising rate of cyclist collisions, this campaign by AMV BDDO saw the agency work with The University Of Salford to create a bell like no other, penetrating it's ring through noise cancelling headphones.

Breaking through to the millions of cyclists throughout London, the campaign was influencer and PR-led and also released data in an open-source whitepaper. By giving the engineering blueprints away, the campaign empowers any city planner, manufacturer, or cyclist to build or adopt the technology and improve urban street safety.