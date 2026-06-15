Havas' Yannick Bollore On AI's Evolution and Growth Powered By Desire

What would you say has been the most significant shift for marketers in the last 12 months?

Over the past 12 months, the most significant shift for marketers has been the transition from AI as a tool to AI as a system. This creates a new priority for marketers. It is no longer just about reach or ranking, but about being understood by AI and chosen by people.

In a world increasingly shaped by machines, the brands that stand out will be those that combine the power of these systems with a deep understanding of what drives human desire. This sits at the heart of Havas’ Growth, Powered by Desire positioning, and will come to life in Cannes with the launch of our proprietary study, The Science of Desire, which explores how brands can build stronger connections and drive growth by tapping into what people truly value.

With the ongoing adoption of AI - How have conversations around creativity and brand building changed this last year?

What has quickly become clear over the last year is that not all AI‑driven work is equal. While AI has unlocked speed and scale, it has also exposed the limits of automation when it comes to building enduring brands. We have seen clear examples of campaigns that felt generic or disconnected, often triggering backlash when audiences perceived a lack of authenticity or craft.

This is bringing brand building back to the centre. While AI can optimize for short‑term engagement, lasting growth still comes from building emotional connection over time. In a world where everything can be generated, what matters most is what feels real. And the brands that will lead are those that use AI effectively together with human creativity and judgement to build enduring brand desire.

How are you preparing and supporting clients around the impact of agentic AI?

Put simply, we are building a human-led agentic ecosystem where AI is fully embedded, but always guided by human judgement, to drive stronger, more enduring outcomes for our clients. We believe that those who are closest to clients’ work have the deepest understanding of their challenges and can design the best solutions, which is why we’re democratizing and decentralizing our approach to building agents. In partnership with Section, we launched ProfAI, an AI coaching platform tailored to each employee’s role, and we created AVA, our global AI platform, to give every team secure access to advanced models and intelligence.

As AI moves from tools to systems, we’re embedding agentic capabilities directly into our Converged.AI operating system, supported by continued investment and partnerships like Akkio. This allows us to integrate AI across the full marketing value chain, helping clients move faster, with greater clarity and confidence.

At the same time, as discovery is increasingly shaped by AI, we’re helping brands rethink how they show up. With tools like Brand Insights AI, we give clients a clear view of how they are understood and surfaced by AI platforms, and how to strengthen their visibility in this new environment.

What are you most looking forward to in the coming months and why is it important?

What I’m most looking forward to in the coming months is continuing to strengthen our partnerships with clients. In today’s environment, helping brands grow requires a much deeper understanding of people, culture and business dynamics, which is exactly what we are focusing on with our 'Growth, Powered by Desire' positioning. It’s an exciting time to work alongside our clients as they navigate change and build more resilient brands.

Cannes Lions will be a particularly important moment in that respect, as it gives us the opportunity to meet with many of our clients and partners in one place, exchange perspectives and shape the future of our industry together, which is always the most rewarding part of the job.