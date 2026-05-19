Birds Eye launches ‘crunchiest ever’ Fish Finger with special build billboard

Birds Eye, the UK’s leading frozen food brand, is marking the launch of its ‘crunchiest ever’ Fish Finger with a striking special‑build billboard at the O2 Apollo Manchester.

The eye-catching installation features an oversized 3D fish finger breaking through the middle of a billboard frame, revealing Birds Eye’s ‘crunchiest coating ever’ and signature ‘100% fish fillet recipe’ for the public to see.

Creatively conceived and executed by Havas London, the special build sits at the heart of a wider multi‑channel global campaign designed to remind families and fans why the Fish Finger remains one of the UK’s most recognisable and enduring household staples.

Running across social, online, radio, OOH, AV and in‑store - with media handled by Zenith - the campaign highlights the versatility and great taste of Birds Eye’s new Fish Fingers.

Claire Sutton, Marketing Director at Birds Eye said: “Fish Fingers are a true Birds Eye icon, so when we chose to elevate them, it had to be done properly. This upgrade represents a major investment in what matters most– unbeatable taste, trusted ingredients, and the flexibility to work across every mealtime. Our new campaign puts those improvements front and centre, reminding people why Birds Eye Fish Fingers have earned their place at the nation’s table.”

Nick Rowland from Havas London added: ‘’ We wanted to give Birds Eye’s fish fingers the kind of epic, joyful treatment they deserve – hero'ing the irresistible new crunch while reminding people why they’ve loved this product for decades. The special‑build OOH was our chance to turn that feeling into something undeniable in the real world. When a fish finger literally breaks out of a billboard, you can’t help but look up.’’

The campaign is part of Nomad Foods’ wider master brand campaign ‘That’s a recipe for a life well fed’, which was launched by Birds Eye in August of last year, and encapsulates the brand’s desire to nourish lives, by creating and providing great-tasting food that’s full of goodness and brings people together.

The campaign is live from today in the UK, with rollout across Europe to follow.

CREDITS

Project name: Nomad Foods (Birds Eye) Fish Campaign

Kate Narborough, Brand Director, Nomad Foods

Katie Power, Brand Campaign Manager, Nomad Foods

Colin Buckingham, UK Cluster Head of Media, Birds Eye

Creative agency: Havas London

ECD: Nick Rowland

Senior Copywriter: Alex Jones

Senior Art director: Emily Camacho

Chief Client Officer, Global Brands: Tamara Greene

Managing Partner: Nick Gold

Senior Account Director: Claire Macalister Hall

Account Executive: Tsion Tafari

Head of Production: Louise Bonnar

Head of Business Affairs: Simon Sole

Production Lead: Sarah Cohen / Adam Henderson

Assistant Agency Producer: Elle Francis-Kent

Head of Creative Production: Matthew King

Operations Director: John Thompson / Matthew King

Head of Strategy: Clare Phayer

Strategy Partner: Adam Hinson

Senior Strategist: Francesca Johnston

Senior Designer: Luke Remon / Sam Kallen

Designer: Sam Adams

Designer: Sophie Hodges

Designer: Walter Gregory

Media agency: Zenith

Managing Partner: Harley Dhillon

Planning Director: Phoebe Dent

Planning Manager: Kate Burke

Planning Senior Executive: Andreas Lewis

OOH Account Director: Stephanie Howlin

OOH Account Manager: Poppy Gray

AV

Production company: Knucklehead

Local Production Company: Green Olive Films

Director: Siri Bunford

Producer: Tim Katz

Production Manager: Cat Irving

DoP: Ben Smithard

Editor: Xavier

Post-production: Rascal

Post-production producer: Rosanne Crisp

AI Voice & Lip Sync: Prose on Pixels

Soundtrack composer: Luke Fabia

Soundtrack publisher: SoundTree

Opening jingle composer: Johnny Johnston

Opening jingle publisher: Felt Music

Audio post-production: Rascal

Audio producer: Clementine Beck

PHOTOGRAPHY

Macro Food Photographer: Martin Poole

Agent/Producer: Abi Dillion @ Dillon & Friends

Lifestyle Photographer: Hugh Rochfort

Production Company: Knucklehead

Agency Stills Producer: Elle Francis-Kent

SPECIAL BUILD

Production: St Marks

Senior Account Director: Heather Williams

Senior Account Executive: Aaron Denny

Production: Build Hollywood

Account Manager: Sophie Madrell