Birds Eye launches ‘crunchiest ever’ Fish Finger with special build billboard
The striking special build OOH from Havas London promotes the iconic fish finger
19 May 2026
Birds Eye, the UK’s leading frozen food brand, is marking the launch of its ‘crunchiest ever’ Fish Finger with a striking special‑build billboard at the O2 Apollo Manchester.
The eye-catching installation features an oversized 3D fish finger breaking through the middle of a billboard frame, revealing Birds Eye’s ‘crunchiest coating ever’ and signature ‘100% fish fillet recipe’ for the public to see.
Creatively conceived and executed by Havas London, the special build sits at the heart of a wider multi‑channel global campaign designed to remind families and fans why the Fish Finger remains one of the UK’s most recognisable and enduring household staples.
Running across social, online, radio, OOH, AV and in‑store - with media handled by Zenith - the campaign highlights the versatility and great taste of Birds Eye’s new Fish Fingers.
Claire Sutton, Marketing Director at Birds Eye said: “Fish Fingers are a true Birds Eye icon, so when we chose to elevate them, it had to be done properly. This upgrade represents a major investment in what matters most– unbeatable taste, trusted ingredients, and the flexibility to work across every mealtime. Our new campaign puts those improvements front and centre, reminding people why Birds Eye Fish Fingers have earned their place at the nation’s table.”
Nick Rowland from Havas London added: ‘’ We wanted to give Birds Eye’s fish fingers the kind of epic, joyful treatment they deserve – hero'ing the irresistible new crunch while reminding people why they’ve loved this product for decades. The special‑build OOH was our chance to turn that feeling into something undeniable in the real world. When a fish finger literally breaks out of a billboard, you can’t help but look up.’’
The campaign is part of Nomad Foods’ wider master brand campaign ‘That’s a recipe for a life well fed’, which was launched by Birds Eye in August of last year, and encapsulates the brand’s desire to nourish lives, by creating and providing great-tasting food that’s full of goodness and brings people together.
The campaign is live from today in the UK, with rollout across Europe to follow.
CREDITS
Project name: Nomad Foods (Birds Eye) Fish Campaign
Kate Narborough, Brand Director, Nomad Foods
Katie Power, Brand Campaign Manager, Nomad Foods
Colin Buckingham, UK Cluster Head of Media, Birds Eye
Creative agency: Havas London
ECD: Nick Rowland
Senior Copywriter: Alex Jones
Senior Art director: Emily Camacho
Chief Client Officer, Global Brands: Tamara Greene
Managing Partner: Nick Gold
Senior Account Director: Claire Macalister Hall
Account Executive: Tsion Tafari
Head of Production: Louise Bonnar
Head of Business Affairs: Simon Sole
Production Lead: Sarah Cohen / Adam Henderson
Assistant Agency Producer: Elle Francis-Kent
Head of Creative Production: Matthew King
Operations Director: John Thompson / Matthew King
Head of Strategy: Clare Phayer
Strategy Partner: Adam Hinson
Senior Strategist: Francesca Johnston
Senior Designer: Luke Remon / Sam Kallen
Designer: Sam Adams
Designer: Sophie Hodges
Designer: Walter Gregory
Media agency: Zenith
Managing Partner: Harley Dhillon
Planning Director: Phoebe Dent
Planning Manager: Kate Burke
Planning Senior Executive: Andreas Lewis
OOH Account Director: Stephanie Howlin
OOH Account Manager: Poppy Gray
AV
Production company: Knucklehead
Local Production Company: Green Olive Films
Director: Siri Bunford
Producer: Tim Katz
Production Manager: Cat Irving
DoP: Ben Smithard
Editor: Xavier
Post-production: Rascal
Post-production producer: Rosanne Crisp
AI Voice & Lip Sync: Prose on Pixels
Soundtrack composer: Luke Fabia
Soundtrack publisher: SoundTree
Opening jingle composer: Johnny Johnston
Opening jingle publisher: Felt Music
Audio post-production: Rascal
Audio producer: Clementine Beck
PHOTOGRAPHY
Macro Food Photographer: Martin Poole
Agent/Producer: Abi Dillion @ Dillon & Friends
Lifestyle Photographer: Hugh Rochfort
Production Company: Knucklehead
Agency Stills Producer: Elle Francis-Kent
SPECIAL BUILD
Production: St Marks
Senior Account Director: Heather Williams
Senior Account Executive: Aaron Denny
Production: Build Hollywood
Account Manager: Sophie Madrell