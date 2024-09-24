Designers: 'Mac Monkeys' No More

“As they were writing concepts for the TV, we were doing the parallel job of thinking: what kind of guidance, what kind of brand components does Asahi need to deliver that TV, but also deliver product messaging in Asia, deliver always-on merchandise, and inform their new pack design?”

The goal was to create coherence without rigidity. “The key thing we’re trying to sell to clients now is consistency — but it looks different now,” Fruzza says. “Brands need to be dynamically consistent. Less about matching luggage, same look and feel, more about a consistent feel everywhere the brand turns up.”

Alabiso frames that balance in similar terms. “When that foundation is strong, brands actually gain more freedom,” he says. “They can experiment with different messages and formats while still feeling recognisably themselves. That balance between consistency and flexibility is what audiences respond to today.”

The strength of the Asahi system became clear when international markets began extending it independently.

“My favourite piece of this work is a piece of work we [Havas London] haven’t done,” Fruzza says. “It’s the stuff Australia did. They’ve taken our dynamic brand world and executed new creative off it — it wasn’t from a toolkit and it wasn’t prescribed. They extended the story and nailed it.”

For global clients, such flexibility is crucial. “Their headache is consistency,” Fruzza says. “And their answer to that is often straightjackets, which local markets hate.”

McArdle says design plays a critical bridging role. “The design team is the bridge between the branding agency and the advertising agency,” she says. “We usually take what was created and expand on that world in a way that has impact and longevity in an advertising context.”

Craft still matters

At Droga5 London, design director Dan Roberts says the discipline’s power still comes down to one thing: craft.

“Craft is the key word,” he says. “It’s the difference between ignorance and interaction, between something people scroll past and something that makes them stop.”

The work audiences see may last only seconds, but the thinking behind it takes far longer. “Days, weeks and months of strategic understanding, craft and design thinking gets distilled into a piece — or pieces — of communication,” Roberts says. “And focusing purely on advertising, the work we do might only get a split second to land.”

Alabiso agrees — but warns that craft is also increasingly under pressure. “Craft is key, but finding the time to truly craft something is rare,” he says. “Especially in the world we live in now, where everything is so fast paced and turnaround times are increasingly short.”

That pressure is compounded by the number of formats work now has to live in. “A TV ad gets cut down to six seconds and reformatted for a completely different aspect ratio,” Alabiso says. “A key visual has to work as a static image, in motion, five metres high on a billboard, and a few pixels tall on a phone screen. That’s where craft can sometimes suffer.”

Still, the fundamentals haven’t changed. “John Hegarty once said that a great piece of work is 80 per cent idea and 80 per cent execution,” he says. “A strong idea is essential, but the way it’s brought to life — the care, the detail, the precision — is what ultimately makes it sing.”

McArdle adds that awareness is key to cut-through. “If you want to stand out, you need to know what you’re standing out against,” she says. “Designers need a strong understanding of the brand they are working with and what they are competing for attention with — not just competitors, but what is going on in advertising generally.”

Moving upstream

The role of designers inside agencies is expanding as brand ecosystems become more complex - the shift from "big ideas" to "brand worlds".

“Design has always been held in high regard at Droga5,” Roberts says, “and now has completely equal standing with strategy and creative — often helping shape ideas rather than simply executing them.”

That shift also reflects the growing breadth of what designers work on. “It’s no longer just campaign assets,” Roberts says. “It’s brand systems, platforms and experiences that need to live coherently across multiple channels.”

For Fruzza, designers occupy a unique position within the agency structure. “Designers are half artist, half architect,” he says. “They can do the sexy stuff — they can make things look nice and craft it — but they can also think about how you systemise creative and what the important bits are that need to stay consistent.”

Creatives and strategists bring different strengths to the process, but designers often bridge the two. “Creatives are very good at getting around big ideas and strategists are very good at delivering insights,” Fruzza says. “But designers are maker-thinkers.”

McArdle sees that shift reflected structurally - as borne out by the number of agencies now shouting about their capabilities and talent. “You can see the importance of this play out in agencies as the roles EDD and CDO are created,” she says. “Design now has a voice at the top table.”

The AI question

Like all parts of industry AI is having an impact - indeed tthe rise of generative AI is already changing parts of the design process, but all three designers see it primarily as a tool rather than a replacement.

“We’ve been using AI as a real turbocharger,” Fruzza says. “It allows us to stress test territories and concepts and push things further towards proof of concept.”

The danger lies in sacrificing quality for efficiency. “Efficiencies can’t be at the expense of craft,” he adds. “There’s a lot of AI slop out there and there will be brands that are happy with that. I won’t want to work with them.”

Roberts agrees that the technology may change the pace of work, but not the importance of design thinking. “AI is speeding up some parts of the process that used to take hours. That doesn’t necessarily mean you get time back, but it does free the team up to apply more design thinking and craft in other places.”

Alabiso takes a similar view. “AI is a tool,” he says. “Figma is a tool. Photoshop is a tool. What really matters is how you use it, in which context and how skilled you are with it. In the end, the tool doesn’t define the work. The thinking behind it and the effort you put into it does.”

For McArdle, this evolution is constant. “The role is constantly evolving alongside the industry and this planet,” she says. “How to stay up to date with trends is ever-changing. Books and magazines are sadly not the go to anymore. The popularity of particular online press channels shifts. New tools are always popping up. AI powered tools being the latest hot topic. Project budgets and timelines get tighter and tighter. There is always something new to learn or a new challenge forcing you to pivot.”

Ideas that survive the process

These designers say the work they admire most is work where the original idea remains intact through the long journey from concept to execution.

“I admire work that sidesteps trends in favour of clearly communicating an idea,” Roberts says. “I’m not interested in work that feels like it’s just replaying references from an are.na or Pinterest board.”

He also highlights the challenge of producing strong creative work for major brands. “I admire — knowing how hard it must have been to get there — clever and creative work for really big brands,” Roberts says. “The recent Droga5 New York work for Bosch is a great example of this.”