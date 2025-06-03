Cannes Lions 2025
Design Lions: Dove, Spotify And Bic With Wins
Edelman London took a delightful Silver, while FCB Chicago clenched the Grand Prix
Edelman London clenched a Silver lion for 'Code My Crown' with Dove. For the brand's Real Beauty platform, the agency create a 200-page downloadable guide including step-by-step instructions, photo-mapping and cultural insights in order to educate game developers in how to create characters with Black hairstyles.
Responding after the campaign, 81 per cent of Black gamers asked said the initiative made them feel more connected with Dove.
Meanwhile, FCB Chicago takes home the Grand Prix for 'Caption With Intention' with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences for its innovative approach to subtitling.
The dynamic shake-up of traditional captioning includes animated text, colour variations and varied typography in order to show nuance and intonation - levelling up subtitling and helping deaf viewers take more from the characters on screen.
Commenting on the Grand Prix winner, Jury President Jessica Walsh, Founder & Creative Director, &Walsh, said: “This Grand Prix winner excelled as it masterfully married strong design with a greater idea and purpose. For over 50 years, captions for film and TV have been largely unchanged, designed to be solely functional. ‘Caption with Intention’ is a design system that brings emotion and depth and context into the caption experience. Designed alongside the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community to make films more accessible, it will transform the viewing experience for anyone using captions.”
FCB New York also won a Gold and Silver lion for its B2B work 'Spreadbeats' with Spotify.
The music video, coded directly into Excel where mediaplanners spend the most time - showcases how Spotify's collection of ad formats are more visual than ever.
VML Sao Paolo took home a Silver Lion for 'Shakespeare Bic' with Bic.
Recreating Shakespeare's writing with a calligrapher and AI a robot recreated Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet manuscript in 20 days using modern technology.
The work reimagines a literary classic and a stationary classic - the Bic Crystal pen.
A total of 33 lions were awarded, with 5 Gold lions, 11 Silver lions and 16 Bronze lions awarded in addition to the Grand Prix.
Stay tuned throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.