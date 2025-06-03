Design Lions: Dove, Spotify And Bic With Wins

Meanwhile, FCB Chicago takes home the Grand Prix for 'Caption With Intention' with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences for its innovative approach to subtitling.

The dynamic shake-up of traditional captioning includes animated text, colour variations and varied typography in order to show nuance and intonation - levelling up subtitling and helping deaf viewers take more from the characters on screen.

Commenting on the Grand Prix winner, Jury President Jessica Walsh, Founder & Creative Director, &Walsh , said: “This Grand Prix winner excelled as it masterfully married strong design with a greater idea and purpose. For over 50 years, captions for film and TV have been largely unchanged, designed to be solely functional. ‘Caption with Intention’ is a design system that brings emotion and depth and context into the caption experience. Designed alongside the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community to make films more accessible, it will transform the viewing experience for anyone using captions.”