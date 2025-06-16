Pharma Lions: WPP's Ogilvy and VML Fill Up Their Cabinets

“This piece stood out by saying everything without needing to say a word. Its long-exposure technique delivered intimacy and product benefit with breathtaking subtlety, turning regulation into creative opportunity. Beautifully crafted and emotionally resonant, it made a pharmaceutical brand feel deeply human. For me, it was a bold yet quiet masterclass in storytelling and an unforgettable example of how craft can carry meaning," explains Pharma Lions Jury President Franklin Williams, executive VP, executive experience director, AREA 23.

Jury member, VML global executive creative director Khalid Latif adds: "The Grand Prix work has to move our industry forward and show the world that we can bring category-transcending, life-changing ideas to life despite the strict regulations we experience every day. Make Love Last is essentially a beautifully crafted, tasteful, product demo. Real couples having sex for hours featuring men who suffer from the problem. Regulations meant the film couldn't make any claims or implications that sex can last for longer than the product actually allows. And how do you speak about the most intimate moment, without being able to show that most intimate moment? They hid it in plain sight throughout."

"And the final frame is a minimalists dream. It features the end line and the shape of the little blue pill. That’s it. No company name, no product name. It leans into existing brand equity and the iconic product. Finally, the line at the end is a statement. A call to action that can and should be applied to more than literal love-making. The world needs more lasting love right now, and brands, particularly health and pharma brands, have the power to make it happen."

Meanwhile, New York's 21Grams took home a Gold lion for 'Friedreich's Bach' - a work for Biogen on the product Skyclaris, and Ogilvy Health and De La Cruz Ogilvy, San Juan took one of three Silver lions for 'Glowing Relief' for Alivia health.