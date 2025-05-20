Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 6)
The 2025 Cannes Lions are almost upon us. Throughout this week, we'll be highlighting some of the entries aiming for glory at the awards
Next up is Edelman, FCB and MullenLowe.
Edelman
eBay: 'Endless Runway' - Category: Sustainability
'Endless Runway' was a fully secondhand runway show across New York City and London, styled entirely from eBay inventory. Featuring circular runways, real-time designer drops, and live streams via eBay Live, the campaign merged fashion authority with cultural disruption. The results saw a 200 per cent lift in sustainable fashion conversation and 45 per cent increase in awareness of eBay as a preloved fashion destination.
Unilever OMO Dirt Is Good: 'Out of Home' - Category: OOH
Across Turkey, OMO turned OOH media placements into play spaces to confront the challenge of rapid urbanisation leaving fewer places to play. Across three separate locations in Istanbul where play areas did not exist, OMO transformed these outdoor advertising spaces into a basketball hoop, football goal, and slide.
The result was real-world impact: over 17,000 children engaged in only two weeks with 45 per cent saying they played outside because of the OMO billboards turned play zones.
Hellmann's: 'Hellmann's Exchange' - Category: Creative Data
Fast food chains across the UK routinely give customers ketchup for free but make them pay for mayo sachets. Hellmann’s Exchange cleverly addressed this very British injustice by launching the world’s first condiment currency exchange in partnership with No1 Currency, inviting Brits to trade in their unwanted ketchup sachets for Hellmann’s mayo.
Activated in 62 locations nationwide, Hellmann’s used real-time 'exchange rates' and tongue-in-cheek nod to economic systems, to give consumers a chance to trade up and take a stand for fairness, great taste, and a little rebellious fun.
Progresso 'Soup Drops' - Category: PR
Progresso hacked cold and flu season by launching Soup Drops and turning their iconic chicken noodle soup into a cough drop with the tagline of “soup you can suck on”. Designed to steal attention from the category’s top player during a critical sales period, the drops from the campaign sold out instantly, increased a drive in site visits, and landed a flurry of press attention.
Taco Bell 'Encore Hours' - Category: Brand Strategy
In response to London’s disappearing late-night dining scene, Taco Bell launched Encore Hours to coincide with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley. Taco Bell gave fans a place to land after the show, embedding itself in the rhythm of nightlife. The activation wasn’t just reactive - it was designed as a scalable ritual, syncing brand operations with cultural behaviour. The results: a 129 per cent sales spike.
FCB London
Kimberly-Clark: Andrex 'Get Comfortable' - Categories: Creative Effectiveness Lions, Creative Strategy Lions, Creative Business Transformation Lions, Health & Wellness Lions
Andrex, the Kimberly Clarke-owned toilet tissue brand, looked to tackle the nation’s toileting taboos with the launch of brand platform ‘Get Comfortable’ created by FCB London.
The heart of the platform lies the truth that too many Brits are held back by their embarrassment about going to the toilet, and don’t have a healthy relationship with their everyday bodily functions.
Kimberly-Clark: Kleenex Easy Breathe 'Congested Portraits' - Catagories: Health & Wellness Lions, Industry Craft Lions, Outdoor Lions
Kleenex released its new Easy Breathe tissues with a campaign by FCB London, introducing a unique, capsule-burst technology that, when scrunched before use, releases the scent of menthol and eucalyptus - giving consumers yet another reason to ‘Grab Kleenex’.
FCB London worked with artist Alma Haser to create ‘Congested Portraits’ - a series of images that demonstrate how Easy Breathe Tissues can help soothe the symptoms of a blocked nose. Haser used paper folding techniques to ‘scrunch’ the subject’s face within a tissue to depict how congestion actually feels. When the tissue is unscrunched, the face is revealed, showing the benefit of Easy Breathe Tissues.
MullenLowe
Knorr: 'Deliver Better'
The work showcases that simple ingredients are all you need to recreate your favourite fast-food meals at home, avoiding the disappointment of delivery fails.
People think that fast food delivery is the only way to get easy and delicious meals at home, but Knorr, believes that hungry people deserve better - and can satisfy their fast-food cravings within their own kitchen with easy recipes.
Knorr: 'Green Flag'
In a world where dating is dominated by the concept of red and green flags, cooking is the ultimate green flag according to 93 per cent of Gen Z. ‘Green flag’ looked to help young singles level up their dating game, and #UnlockYourGreenFlag sparked vibes in the kitchen. Playful TikTok assets acknowledged the sea of red flags and introduced cooking as the ultimate green flag. Knorr encouraged singles to add cooking to their Tinder profile, then helps them up their game with a playlist of #UnlockYourGreenFlag content.
Dirt is Gone/Persil: 'Every Stain is Part of the Game'
Arsenal and Dirt Is Good joined forces to break the stigma surrounding period stains in sports. Featuring support from Arsenal stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, the campaign created by Mullen Lowe aimed to inspire and empower the next generation of players, ensuring that all women and girls can play with confidence, free from fear or shame.
NoMore: 'Languages of Love'
Partnering with No More, MullenLowe shone a light on coercive relationships, where controlling language is often disguised as love. ‘The Language of Love’ hijacked the aesthetics of classic Valentine’s Day cards to reveal the warning signs of emotional and verbal abuse. Phrases like ‘You’re mine’ and ‘I only say it because I love you’ appeared on beautifully designed love notes, only to be exposed as red flags on closer inspection.
Cleanipedia: 'Worst Guest Ever'
#CleanTok is the most followed hashtag with 150B views, but it's oversaturated with content that look and sound the same. Cleanipedia wanted to re-assert their cleaning credentials and ensure they are top of mind as a source of information.
The ‘Worst Guest Ever’ saw Steve - clueless at cleaning, learning all the tops from Cleanipedia hacks, inspired by #CleanTok.
The work broke the mould and made Steve a bonafide cleanfluencer; Cleanipedia saw 3224 per cent more views, 488 per cent more saves and 451 per cent more likes.