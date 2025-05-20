Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 6)

The 2025 Cannes Lions are almost upon us. Throughout this week, we'll be highlighting some of the entries aiming for glory at the awards.

Next up is Edelman, FCB and MullenLowe.

Edelman

eBay: 'Endless Runway' - Category: Sustainability

'Endless Runway' was a fully secondhand runway show across New York City and London, styled entirely from eBay inventory. Featuring circular runways, real-time designer drops, and live streams via eBay Live, the campaign merged fashion authority with cultural disruption. The results saw a 200 per cent lift in sustainable fashion conversation and 45 per cent increase in awareness of eBay as a preloved fashion destination.