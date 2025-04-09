Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 7)
The 2025 Cannes Lions are almost upon us. Throughout this week, we'll be highlighting some of the entries aiming for glory at the awards
Next up is Weber Shandwick and VCCP.
Weber Shandwick
KNORR: ‘Cook up desire together’
With 23 per cent of UK adults preferring a home-cooked meal for Valentine’s Day and 32 per cent enjoying cooking together for its intimacy, Knorr wanted to position cooking together as the ultimate aphrodisiac.
Knorr partnered with Ann Summers to launch Knorrplay, a saucy, limited-edition stock pot designed to bring couples closer. On 7 February, visitors to Ann Summers’ London Marble Arch store received free Knorrplay packs, while online Ann Summers orders included a complimentary stock pot.
Shoppers grabbed Knorrplay, sparking in-store and online buzz. The unexpected pairing of a food brand and an adult retailer drove organic discussion and created cultural relevance.
Croí and Global Heart Hub: 'Her Final Search'
The campaign drew attention to a survey conducted by Croí, the Heart & Stroke Charity in Ireland, and Global Heart Hub (GHH), outlining that the no.1 cause of death in women is heart disease yet awareness remains dangerously low - especially that how women’s symptoms differ to men’s.
This earned campaign was about saving lives - by helping women recognise a threat they were never taught to see. Fatal Searches told this story from the one place no one had before: the woman’s phone. It showed her final search queries, missed calls, unrecognised symptoms. No actors. No dialogue. Just the data trail she left behind.
We Are Undefeatable: 'S.O.F.A'
With many staying at home captivated by live sports, the ‘We are Undefeatable’ team needed to re-double its efforts in motivating people with long-term health conditions to stay physically active. Timed to the summer Olympics last year, Weber Shandwick transformed the everyday sofa - accessible to all - into a S.O.F.A (‘Sit On Fitness Apparatus’).
Partnering with UK comedian Bill Bailey, who lives with asthma, it created a humorous campaign video to show how simple it can be to exercise from your sofa.
Website visits increased by over 12,000 on campaign launch day and the exercise video was shown in GP surgeries nationwide.
IKEA: 'Unwelcome Home'
IKEA and its long-term partner Shelter campaigned to call on the government to commit to building 90,000 social rent homes a year for 10 years, to tackle the housing emergency and help families out of temporary accommodation.
Together, IKEA and Shelter unveiled 'The Unwelcome Home' – reimagining IKEA’s doll’s house to reflect the grim realities of the conditions thousands of children experience in temporary accommodation.
The launch of the campaign and the installation delivered with over 12,000 signatures in an open letter to government, beyond the goal to secure 10,000 signatures.
VCCP
Cadbury: ‘Made To Share’ - Categories: Outdoor, Design, Industry Craft
Cadbury Dairy Milk’s limited edition ‘Made To Share’ bars landed in stores and in just one weekend, went viral.
The limited edition packs celebrated the small, unspoken acts of kindness that we all recognise: the unspoken favours, the quiet efforts, the thankless tasks. Ideated and created by VCCP, the pack design showed how the chunks inside could be divided - not equally, but fairly.
To support the limited edition packs, VCCP rolled out a campaign across digital out-of-home, social, TV and retail to amplify the message. Packs themed around cooking were found outside supermarkets. Travel-themed bars popped up in airports. Everywhere it went, the work nudged people to recognise and celebrate the quiet legends in their lives.
O2: 'Daisy vs Scammers' - Category: Titanium, Innovation, Social & Creator, PR, Digital Craft, Direct, Creative Strategy
Daisy vs Scammers is a brilliant example of AI being used to protect consumers while delivering a unique blend of humour and creativity. With 7 in 10 Brits targeted by scammers last year, O2 needed a way to fight back. The solution? Daisy, a chatty AI-powered 'granny' trained to waste scammers' time with long, engaging conversations. Powered by real scammer data from Scambaiter Jim Browning, Daisy sounds completely human, keeping scammers on the line for over 40 minutes while discussing her hobbies, family and even her cat, Fluffy.
Daisy’s scam-baiting encounters went viral, raising awareness, increasing scam number reporting, and showcasing O2’s commitment to protecting its users.
The results are staggering: over 1.7 billion impressions, 2,000+ pieces of PR coverage and £36m in equivalent advertising value. Daisy’s story captivated audiences, highlighting the potential for AI to be used in a meaningful and entertaining way.
Co-op: 'Owned by You, Right by You' - Categories: Film Craft
‘Owned By You. Right By You' broke the mould of supermarket advertising. No food shots. No smiling families. Just a bold, craft-led idea that stood out in a sea of sameness.
Co-op’s 60-second film, The Receipt, posed a provocative question: 'If you were inventing a business today, what would you do?' The answer played out frame by frame in a world animated entirely on real printed receipts.
Launched across TV, VOD, cinema and online - including a ‘Proud to Present’ slot on ITV1 - the campaign drove a 2.6 percentage point uplift in brand affinity and 81 per cent ad recognition. It also prompted a 56 per cent increase in member transactions and brought in 237,000 new members.
People in Need: 'Deadly Games' - Categories: Print and Publishing, Industry Craft
During any Olympics, sports and sporting results dominate conversation, and humanitarian campaigns almost disappear from the radar. To help tackle this, People in Need created the 'Deadly Games'. This was an online competition launched in six countries who have governments that engage in human rights violations. To promote the competition, People in Need presented the humanitarian crises tormenting these countries as sports news.
The execution ‘Weightlifting for Nicaragua’ was designed to showcase the victims of suppressed protests. In Nicaragua, a total of around 718,000 inhabitants have fled the country - approximately 10 per cent of the total population.
Kwik Fit: 'Drive Away Happy Every Time' - Category: Film
Kwik Fit, the leading automotive maintenance provider, unveiled a light-hearted, integrated campaign aimed to showcase how Kwik Fit ensures customers 'drive away happy every time', by putting Kwik Fit’s highly trained staff and advanced services front and centre.
The film focused on a helpful, friendly Kwik Fit technician who ‘rolls through’ all the reasons why customers will always leave satisfied after every visit - literally.