Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 7)

The 2025 Cannes Lions are almost upon us. Throughout this week, we'll be highlighting some of the entries aiming for glory at the awards.

Next up is Weber Shandwick and VCCP.

Weber Shandwick

KNORR: ‘Cook up desire together’

With 23 per cent of UK adults preferring a home-cooked meal for Valentine’s Day and 32 per cent enjoying cooking together for its intimacy, Knorr wanted to position cooking together as the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Knorr partnered with Ann Summers to launch Knorrplay, a saucy, limited-edition stock pot designed to bring couples closer. On 7 February, visitors to Ann Summers’ London Marble Arch store received free Knorrplay packs, while online Ann Summers orders included a complimentary stock pot.

Shoppers grabbed Knorrplay, sparking in-store and online buzz. The unexpected pairing of a food brand and an adult retailer drove organic discussion and created cultural relevance.