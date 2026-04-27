Vanish Spotlights the discomfort of school uniforms for autistic children
‘The Unbearable Blazer’ by Havas London is part of a three‑year collaboration between Vanish and Ambitious about Autism
27 April 2026
Vanish has launched ‘The Unbearable Blazer’- a powerful new educational project designed to help schools, teachers and neurotypical students understand the significant sensory challenges that traditional uniforms pose for autistic pupils.
For many autistic children, clothes are far more than functional items; they play a crucial role in sensory regulation, routine, comfort and self‑expression. Yet uniform policies rarely consider these needs. Research shows that *56% of autistic children say school is a daily challenge specifically because of uniform, and four in five say uniform impacts their education.
To highlight this issue, Havas London has worked with autistic young people to co-create ‘The Unbearable Blazer’ - a blazer purposefully designed with visceral sensory triggers including stiff fabrics, scratchy seams, tight collars and intrusive labels. The blazer forms the centrepiece of a series of sensory workshops, giving teachers and pupils firsthand insight into the discomfort autistic students experience every day.
The workshops are supported by downloadable school packs which provide further information, tools and resources for teachers and schools on the impact of school uniform for autistic pupils. Vanish and Ambitious about Autism is rolling out the workshops and toolkits to 18,000 teachers across 5,463 schools, helping educators take meaningful steps to create clothing‑inclusive environments for autistic pupils.
You can find out more about the workshops via a film - https://youtu.be/4di8AYFK4QE
Kate Pozzi, Executive Creative Director, Havas London said: “The Unbearable Blazer is a creative idea designed to make people feel - not just understand - the everyday reality for many autistic children. When young autistic people told us what school uniform feels like to them, we knew the only honest thing to do was bring that experience to life in the most tangible way possible.’’
Jolanta Lasota, Chief Executive, Ambitious about Autism added: “Our three-year partnership with Vanish has been transformative. Together with Vanish & Havas London, we’ve been able to shine a light on the sensory challenges autistic young people face and open up important conversations with a wide audience. The Unbearable Blazer builds on this momentum by helping schools understand why flexibility around uniform is so important.’’
David Shillcock, Marketing Director, Northern Europe at Reckitt further commented: ‘’Working alongside Ambitious about Autism and Havas London over the past 3-years has been truly monumental for everyone at Reckitt. Together, we’ve moved beyond awareness to create work that changes understanding and behaviour. The Unbearable Blazer represents the culmination of our 3-year journey, using creativity to make invisible challenges impossible to ignore and helping schools recognise the real barriers autistic children face every day. We’re extremely proud of what this 3-year partnership has achieved.’’
Production for the sensory workshop film was handled by Prose on Pixels (POP) - Havas’ AI-powered global content at scale network - with content for the sensory workshops from Social Impact agency Hark.
Credits:
Project name: ‘The Unbearable Blazer’
Creative Agency: Havas London
Reckitt Global Executive Creative Director: Kate Pozzi
Creative Director: Stephen Lynch
Creative: Aly Marx - Blackwell
Managing Partner: Dom Skuratko
Senior Account Director: Elliot Handler
Account Director: Irina Patrichi
Senior Account Manager: Molly Kay
Account Manager: Caitlin Toohey
Agency Producers: Janet Berry
Strategy Partner: Becky Taylor-Wilkinson
Senior Strategist: Tom King
Strategist: Cella Cojocaru
Designer: Sophie Hodges
Blazer designer: Hilary Wili
Production Team: PoP
Producer : Isabella Fix
Content Creator: Dila Cuhada
Photographers
Photographer for capturing the “Unbearable Blazer”: Holliday Kedik
Film Photographer: Malcolm Harris
Client Team: Vanish UK&I
Category Director of Household UK&I: Louise Simmons
Senior Brand Manager: Ali Badawi
Brand Manager: Haider Baig
Ambitious about Autism
Head of Corporate and Communications Partnerships: Abbie Murphy
Senior Marketing Manager: Aleksandra Kapuran
Senior Communications Manager: Catherine Ferris
Sensory workshop partner: Hark
Director of Account Management: Joanna Povey
Senior Community and Partnerships Manager: Chloe Hale
Senior Marketing Manager: Emma Sandiford
Marketing Executive: Imogen Cambridge
Workshop Facilitator: Zoe Simon
Workshop Facilitator: Yasmin Taheri