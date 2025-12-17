EE and Lionesses team up for Christmas party

Following the launch of EE’s first ever Christmas campaign, ‘The Christmas Double’, EE marked a triumphant year for the Lionesses by hosting a party for the behind-the-scenes stars of women’s football: community heroes from across the country.

The campaign, which will run across owned social, features a hand-picked group of grassroots champions – from players and coaches to volunteers and members of the England Supporters Travel Club. Each guest was invited to the event in recognition of their dedication to supporting and growing the women's game, with the hero film documenting their anticipation and excitement as they made their way to Wembley Stadium using EE’s mobile network.

What was thought to be a simple festive celebration turned into an unforgettable experience when England Women’s Manager Sarina Wiegman and England Legend Rachel Brown-Finnis stepped out to greet the guests.

The surprises didn’t stop there however, as a video call powered by EE broadband from Lionesses Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Khiara Keating turned into a once in a lifetime moment when the trio walked into the room sparking gasps and cheers. After photos and heartfelt thanks, guests rounded off their day with an exclusive tour of Wembley stadium.

The activation shows how EE does more to keep everyone connected across the Christmas period, with guests using EE’s award-winning mobile network to travel to Wembley and relying on the speed and power of EE’s broadband technology to capture the magic of the day.

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE, said: “As the UK’s best network and lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, we’re proud to launch this campaign featuring Lionesses and England Legends to bring to life how EE’s unbeatable mobile network and broadband technology keeps everyone connected across the festive season; whether hosting a Christmas party at Wembley, or travelling the country to be an extra special guest. It’s been an incredible year for women’s football and so we’re really pleased to use the power of our network to celebrate the grassroots communities and bring them closer to their heroes”.

Tom D’Arcy, Managing Partner, Havas Play UK, said: “It’s been an extraordinary year for England women’s football, which we think is something worth celebrating. Grassroots is central to the momentum around girls' and women's football, but often without the glory or recognition. This event highlighted how EE keeps people connected – especially at Christmas, when connection matters most.”

