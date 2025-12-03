Harman Kardon Celebrates The Pull Of Light And Sound
Havas is behind the audiobrand's latest work which tells a striking story celebrating 72 years of legacy
03 December 2025
Harman Kardon, the iconic HARMAN International audio brand, has unveiled a new marketing campaign to support the upcoming global launch of its Aura Studio 5 speaker.
The campaign, from creative agency Havas London, dramatises the new product’s unique immersive dual light and sound experience, relaying the message that music should be seen, as well as heard, while also re-establishing the 72-year-old pioneer as the market leader in marrying high quality audio with elegantly designed products.
Sitting at its heart is a 60-second hero film directed by acclaimed music video director Dave Meyers. Playing on the analogy of moths drawn to light, it blends high-fidelity audio with striking visuals, resulting in a captivating and cinematic experience, which breaks away from traditional product adverts, and leans into the expressive, free and creative nature of music videos.
The film follows a woman irresistibly drawn to the light and sound of the Aura Studio 5 speaker in her home. Her fascination sees her transformed into a human moth – developing moth wings and taking flight, as she dances in a hypnotic rhythm around the glowing speaker. As the music intensifies, another winged figure joins her. The final shot pulls back to reveal an apartment block alight with the glow of different colours from each apartment, and human moths dancing in the silhouette of both sound and light.
The film is part of a fully integrated creative platform spanning BVOD, connected TV, cinema, online, digital, out-of-home and social. Media was handled by Arena Media, with production by Radical Media.
John Livanos, Senior Vice President of Lifestyle Marketing at Harman International, said: "Harman Kardon has always stood for exceptional audio quality and elegant design. With this campaign, we’re reaffirming our position as a leader in premium sound and showcasing a new way to experience music – as the music experience should be seen as well as heard.’’
Mark Whelan, Chairman & UK Group Chief Creative Officer, Havas UK, added: "We set out to elevate the product design and sound into a full-blown visual experience. It’s a really simple creative construct amped up with promo energy by the incredible Dave Meyers. Excited to get it out into the world."
