Harman Kardon Celebrates The Pull Of Light And Sound

The film follows a woman irresistibly drawn to the light and sound of the Aura Studio 5 speaker in her home. Her fascination sees her transformed into a human moth – developing moth wings and taking flight, as she dances in a hypnotic rhythm around the glowing speaker. As the music intensifies, another winged figure joins her. The final shot pulls back to reveal an apartment block alight with the glow of different colours from each apartment, and human moths dancing in the silhouette of both sound and light.

The film is part of a fully integrated creative platform spanning BVOD, connected TV, cinema, online, digital, out-of-home and social. Media was handled by Arena Media, with production by Radical Media.

John Livanos, Senior Vice President of Lifestyle Marketing at Harman International, said: "Harman Kardon has always stood for exceptional audio quality and elegant design. With this campaign, we’re reaffirming our position as a leader in premium sound and showcasing a new way to experience music – as the music experience should be seen as well as heard.’’

Mark Whelan, Chairman & UK Group Chief Creative Officer, Havas UK, added: "We set out to elevate the product design and sound into a full-blown visual experience. It’s a really simple creative construct amped up with promo energy by the incredible Dave Meyers. Excited to get it out into the world."

Credits

Project name: Harman Kardon – See / Hear

John Livanos, Senior Vice President of Lifestyle Marketing, Harman International

Domenic Sposato, Vice President of Insights & Strategy, Harman International

Vanessa Mering, Global Marketing Director, Harman International

Rishi Kumar, Global Marketing Strategy Manager, Harman International

Creative agency: Havas London

Chairman & UK Group CCO: Mark Whelan

Creative Director: Ben Brazier

Creative Director: Johnny Ruthven

Copywriter: Alex Jones

Art director: Emily Camacho

Chief Client Officer, Global Brands: Tamara Greene

Managing Partner: Hannah Liu-Sherman

Account Director: Peter Churchward

Account Director: Sara Haddock

Head of Production: Louise Bonnar

Agency Producer: Adam Henderson

Assistant Agency Producer: Hilary-Nyce Aremu

Creative producer: Hannah Levy

Strategy Partner: Stephen Pirrie

Strategy Director: Adam Hinson

Chief Design Officer: Lorenzo Fruzza

Executive Design Director: Josh Toogood

Senior Designer: Luke Remon

Media agency: Arena Media

Production company: Radical Media

Director: Dave Meyers

Executive Producer: Jodie Brooks

Producer: Kwok Yau

Production Manager: Matt Cummins

DoP: Scott Cunningham

Edit House: Stitch

Senior Producer: Maggie McDermott

Editor: Charlie Von Rotberg

Edit assistant: Laura Reyes

Stills Production:

Photographer: Julia Fullerton-Batten

Photography 1st Assistant: Elio Ruscetta

Stills post production: Recomm Farmhouse

Post-production: Jamm

Executive Producer: Louise Unwin

Producer: Sam Ashby

Creative Director: Ted Harrison

VFX Supervisor: Alex Lovejoy

Colourist: Jess Jinx

Track Title: I Wanna Dance

Artist: Disciples of Drum

Publishers: Wake the Town

Label: Wake the Town

Composer: Frankie Teardrop

Audio post-production Producer: Olivia Ray

Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell