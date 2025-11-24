Organic delivers 'Yellow Brick Lane' for Universal Pictures' Wicked Sequel

All roads lead to The Wizard! London’s iconic Brick Lane has had a WICKED: FOR GOOD makeover, officially becoming “Yellow Brick Lane” to celebrate Universal Pictures’ spectacular cinematic conclusion, which flies into cinemas on 21 st November.

From now until the 30th November, fans and visitors can embark on a journey along the “Yellow Brick Lane” from the Banglatown Arch to the area between Hanbury and Buxton Street to discover WICKED: FOR GOOD-inspired installations and street art from six talented artists, including Taya De La Cruz, Jimmy C, Tom Blackford, Mr Cenz, Sophie Mess and Nicolas Dixon.

Taya De La Cruz

Artist Taya De La Cruz presents Enchanted Doors: Two Sides of Good, an installation that explores duality, transformation and the space for contemplation between right and wrong. The work invites viewers to pause amid their busy days and reflect on what these themes mean to them.

Jimmy C

Jimmy C is a renowned realist and figurative artist. He presents two vibrant portraits of Glinda & Elphaba, using his unique layering technique. Jimmy was inspired to capture the energy and intensity of the friendship between the witches of Oz even when they are apart.

Tom Blackford

Tom Blackford has created Fly!, a large-scale artwork inspired by childhood memories and the enduring impressions left by the film. He was excited to see his vision take flight.

Mr Cenz

Mr Cenz took real pleasure in creating a mural for this unmissable film event in his signature style. Bringing Elphaba & Glinda to life, the artwork captures the magic of their characters whilst staying true to the life of Brick Lane.

Sophie Mess

Renowned for her bold botanical murals, Sophie Mess unveils a vibrant new work on “Yellow Brick Lane,” inspired by the new film’s empowering theme, “For Good,” blending her signature celebration of colour and nature with the musical’s message of positivity and transformation.

Nicolas Dixon

Nicolas was delighted to have his artwork chosen for “Yellow Brick Lane.” He adds his signature sense of magic to this amazing project, blending worlds and always representing Good.

The “Yellow Brick Lane” walking experience also includes: a large neon lyric installation on the Truman Brewery Bridge that spans Brick Lane, secret Funko installations along the art route, street name changes, banners, posters and an array of WICKED: FOR GOOD-inspired stickers for people to look for and find.

“Yellow Brick Lane” would not have been possible without the support from the London Borough of Tower Hamlets and The Truman Brewery.