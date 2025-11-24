Organic delivers 'Yellow Brick Lane' for Universal Pictures' Wicked Sequel
The launch campaign for the musical was handled by Organic, part of Havas Play UK
24 November 2025
All roads lead to The Wizard! London’s iconic Brick Lane has had a WICKED: FOR GOOD makeover, officially becoming “Yellow Brick Lane” to celebrate Universal Pictures’ spectacular cinematic conclusion, which flies into cinemas on 21stNovember.
From now until the 30th November, fans and visitors can embark on a journey along the “Yellow Brick Lane” from the Banglatown Arch to the area between Hanbury and Buxton Street to discover WICKED: FOR GOOD-inspired installations and street art from six talented artists, including Taya De La Cruz, Jimmy C, Tom Blackford, Mr Cenz, Sophie Mess and Nicolas Dixon.
Taya De La Cruz
Artist Taya De La Cruz presents Enchanted Doors: Two Sides of Good, an installation that explores duality, transformation and the space for contemplation between right and wrong. The work invites viewers to pause amid their busy days and reflect on what these themes mean to them.
Jimmy C
Jimmy C is a renowned realist and figurative artist. He presents two vibrant portraits of Glinda & Elphaba, using his unique layering technique. Jimmy was inspired to capture the energy and intensity of the friendship between the witches of Oz even when they are apart.
Tom Blackford
Tom Blackford has created Fly!, a large-scale artwork inspired by childhood memories and the enduring impressions left by the film. He was excited to see his vision take flight.
Mr Cenz
Mr Cenz took real pleasure in creating a mural for this unmissable film event in his signature style. Bringing Elphaba & Glinda to life, the artwork captures the magic of their characters whilst staying true to the life of Brick Lane.
Sophie Mess
Renowned for her bold botanical murals, Sophie Mess unveils a vibrant new work on “Yellow Brick Lane,” inspired by the new film’s empowering theme, “For Good,” blending her signature celebration of colour and nature with the musical’s message of positivity and transformation.
Nicolas Dixon
Nicolas was delighted to have his artwork chosen for “Yellow Brick Lane.” He adds his signature sense of magic to this amazing project, blending worlds and always representing Good.
The “Yellow Brick Lane” walking experience also includes: a large neon lyric installation on the Truman Brewery Bridge that spans Brick Lane, secret Funko installations along the art route, street name changes, banners, posters and an array of WICKED: FOR GOOD-inspired stickers for people to look for and find.
“Yellow Brick Lane” would not have been possible without the support from the London Borough of Tower Hamlets and The Truman Brewery.
“There’s no place like Brick Lane, and at The Truman Brewery, East London’s iconic home for creativity and culture, imagination and individuality take centre stage. In collaboration with Wicked: For Good, we’re thrilled to bring Yellow Brick Lane to life through an oz-mazing transformation of our beloved site. Together, we celebrate the power of creativity, connection, and following your own path...”
India Young, Truman Brewery Events Operations Manager
“93 Feet East has always been at the heart of East London’s creative energy. Being in Shoreditch, a global home for street art, it feels only natural for us to celebrate that spirit. Collaborating with Sophie Mess and Wicked: For Good gives us a chance to merge art, film, and music in a way that reflects what Shoreditch is all about: creativity with purpose, right on our doorstep.”
Jeremy André, Head of Marketing, 93 Feet East
“The Bangla Town Business Association is delighted to support and be included in the Yellow Brick Lane art initiative with its arch acting as the pink and green gateway to the project.”
Guljar Khan, Chair of the Bangla Town Business Association
“At Universal Pictures UK, storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and Wicked: For Good is a story that continues to inspire audiences around the world. Bringing Yellow Brick Lane to life in East London is a celebration of imagination, artistry, and community. We’re proud to collaborate with incredible artists to create an experience that connects film, music, and culture in a way that feels truly magical.”
Erika Lewington, Marketing Director, Universal Pictures International UK & Eire.