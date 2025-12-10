Like Moths To A Flame

Advertising can be a highly sensory experience, and in developing a campaign for Harman Kardon to promote the launch of its Aura Studio 5 speaker, that’s exactly what the team at Havas London set out to produce.

The new product offers a unique immersive dual light and sound experience, which marries high quality audio and premium design, giving the team both light and sound as a platform to ideate and create, while relaying the message that music should be seen, as well as heard.

“The home has become increasingly important to consumers. It was a trend that started prior to COVID, but was clearly accelerated in the past five years,” explains John Livanos, senior VP of lifestyle marketing at Harman International (an independent subsidiary of Samsung Electronics). “Our target consumers see the home as a source of happiness. It’s where they can be themselves. And with so much that is happening in the world, the home is becoming increasingly important as a sanctuary, where people yearn for harmony and meaningful connection with their family. Anything that can create this connection in the home is well worth it for consumers.”

Seeing the moment as an opportunity to expand its footprint, the launch of the Aura Studio 5 allows Harman to showcase its new product while targeting a distinct consumer base that seeks to improve the experience of their homes. This sees the brand refresh use these products as statement pieces while repositioning Harman Kardon as a premium brand in audience’s minds, resulting in the 60-second hero film ‘See/Hear’ and supporting multiplatform activity.