Havas London 2025: A Year of Brand Bedrock and Leadership Renewal

Our relentless creativity and the people behind it continued to be recognised by the industry in 2025. We were shortlisted for Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award for the fourth year in a row, picked up a bronze and silver in Ocean Outdoor’s digital creative competition, alongside wins at the Creative Circle awards and D&AD – to name a few. Our ECD, Dan Cole, was also recognised at Campaign’s 40 over 40 for his use of creativity for good.

2025 also saw us grow our client portfolio further, winning the nation’s much loved butter brand, Anchor Butter; Sunday dinner staple, Aunt Bessie’s; Japan’s No.1 beer brand, Asahi Super Dry; England’s tourism board, VisitEngland; and a few other exciting accounts I’ll be able to share very soon.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Resilient creativity. Despite the tough global economic and political challenges this year, we have remained committed to supporting our clients and their ambitions, stretching brands across a bigger creative playing field to drive positive impact for them and their audiences.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

2025 has been a year of upheaval and change for many businesses, brands, and agencies. At Havas London, we’ve also experienced this challenge. But, by being adaptable and entrepreneurial, we have set ourselves up for greater success in 2026.

What are you most looking forward to in 2026?

Creating more impossible to ignore work for businesses and brands around the world.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Even more adventurous in our creativity. In times of uncertainty, it’s human nature to become creatures of habit and go back to what we know. In the industry, I’d like to see more adventurous creativity - brands and agencies moving away from safe and expected work and places, and toward ideas that challenge, inspire, and make a real cultural impact.

Creative Salon on Havas London's 2025

Havas London’s 2025 was defined by a confident blend of big-brand storytelling, social-impact craft and meaningful commercial change, underpinned by a refreshed leadership team. Let's start with the former.

The agency’s most resonant creative statement came via Birds Eye with 'That’s a Recipe for a Life Well Fed', the first major outing since Nomad Foods appointed Havas as its pan-European creative partner. The cinematic, human-centred platform signalled a unified direction for Birds Eye and its sister brands, reinforcing the shop’s ability to deliver broad, emotive food-brand storytelling at scale.