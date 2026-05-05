lets get absolutely buttered anchor

Anchor Says 'Let's Get Absolutely Buttered'

The playful campaign by Havas London embraces the feeling of getting lost in the moment

By Creative Salon

05 May 2026

Anchor - part of farmer-owned cooperative Arla Foods, and one of the nation’s most iconic butter brands - has unveiled a new brand positioning and endline.

Backed by a refreshed brand strategy, the new positioning sets a clear and confident direction for Anchor’s growth – future-proofing the brand’s role in an increasingly competitive dairy category, while introducing humour and playfulness throughout its communications.

The new positioning is launched by a multi-channel creative campaign, which celebrates the nation’s love of double churned Anchor butter, while introducing a new tagline, “Let’s Get Absolutely Buttered” to the public for the first time.

The campaign features a 30-second hero film at its heart, which centres around the idea that when you’re lost in that buttery moment, things can go delightfully awry. Directed by Andrew Gaynord, with production from MindsEye, the film opens to a woman enjoying a buttery crumpet on a canal lock. All-consumed by her crumpet, the woman is unaware that behind, her canalboat is sinking. Watching the disastrous incident unfold are two kids on bikes who deliver the punchlines, “she’s been on the double churned” and is “absolutely buttered’’.

Sitting across TV, online, PR, social, out-of-home and in-store activations, the multi-channel campaign ensures consistent reach and impact across all customer touchpoints.

  • lets get absolutely buttered anchor

    1/2

  • lets get absolutely buttered anchor

    2/2

Catriona Mantle, Marketing Director for BSM at Arla Foods, said: “Anchor has always been about unmistakable taste and comfort. With ‘Let’s Get Absolutely Buttered,’ we’re dialling up what makes Anchor different - our unique double churning for a rich and creamy taste - and expressing it in a way that’s joyful, memorable and relevant for today’s households. We’re proud to champion our farmer owners on pack, spotlight our British cream from UK farms, and bring a campaign to market that both reassures our loyal shoppers and welcomes a new generation of families to the brand.”

Holly Ripper, CEO Havas London added: ‘’The problem is, when something tastes as good as Anchor, the world can momentarily fade away, and it can lead to a lapse in judgement.

We’ve all been there, because what Brit doesn’t want to get ‘Absolutely Buttered’ - morning, break time, after work, weekends, at your desk, on your sofa with your mates, kids, colleagues, or even... on a barge.

It’s an iconic part of British culture and so is Anchor.’’

This is the first campaign to be devised and executed by Havas London since Anchor appointed the agency as its creative partner in 2025.

Credits

Project name: Anchor: Let’s Get Absolutely Buttered

Creative agency: Havas London

CEO: Holly Ripper

Creative Director: Ben Brazier & Johnny Ruthven

Senior Creative Team: Jonny Durgan & James Rooke

Business Director: Alice Poole

Account Director: Kyra Brown

Head of Production: Louise Bonnar

Agency Producer: Ella Myerscough - McClymont

Creative Producer: Lily Rocker

Strategy Director: Jack Lewis-Barclay

Senior Designer: Sam Kallen

Designer: Walter Gregory

Head of Social & Content: Shelley Portet

Social Director: Rebecca Marchant

Social Manager: Erin Yu

Head of Business Affairs: Simon Sole

Media agency: Carat

[+ individual credits]

Production company: MindsEye

Director: Andrew Gaynord

Executive Producers: Hughie Philips and Debbie Ninnis

Producer: Hera King

DoP: Dan Stafford Clark

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Post-production: RASCAL

Executive Producer: Jenna Le Noury

Post-production Producer: Callum O’Brien

VFX: Chris Tobin

Soundtrack Composer: LALA Music

Music Supervisor: Lorna Hall

Narrator: Shaun Keaveny

Audio post-production: RASCAL

Audio Producer: Clementine Beck

Sound Engineer: Izaak Buffin

Photography production company and agent: Swerve Represents

Photographer: Steve Ryan

DoP (Photography): Tristan Cones

Senior Producer: Filipa Melo

Stills post-production: Digital Light and Prose on Pixels

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.