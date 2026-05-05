Anchor Says 'Let's Get Absolutely Buttered'

Catriona Mantle, Marketing Director for BSM at Arla Foods, said: “Anchor has always been about unmistakable taste and comfort. With ‘Let’s Get Absolutely Buttered,’ we’re dialling up what makes Anchor different - our unique double churning for a rich and creamy taste - and expressing it in a way that’s joyful, memorable and relevant for today’s households. We’re proud to champion our farmer owners on pack, spotlight our British cream from UK farms, and bring a campaign to market that both reassures our loyal shoppers and welcomes a new generation of families to the brand.”

Holly Ripper, CEO Havas London added: ‘’The problem is, when something tastes as good as Anchor, the world can momentarily fade away, and it can lead to a lapse in judgement.

We’ve all been there, because what Brit doesn’t want to get ‘Absolutely Buttered’ - morning, break time, after work, weekends, at your desk, on your sofa with your mates, kids, colleagues, or even... on a barge.

It’s an iconic part of British culture and so is Anchor.’’

This is the first campaign to be devised and executed by Havas London since Anchor appointed the agency as its creative partner in 2025.

Credits

Project name: Anchor: Let’s Get Absolutely Buttered

Creative agency: Havas London

CEO: Holly Ripper

Creative Director: Ben Brazier & Johnny Ruthven

Senior Creative Team: Jonny Durgan & James Rooke

Business Director: Alice Poole

Account Director: Kyra Brown

Head of Production: Louise Bonnar

Agency Producer: Ella Myerscough - McClymont

Creative Producer: Lily Rocker

Strategy Director: Jack Lewis-Barclay

Senior Designer: Sam Kallen

Designer: Walter Gregory

Head of Social & Content: Shelley Portet

Social Director: Rebecca Marchant

Social Manager: Erin Yu

Head of Business Affairs: Simon Sole

Media agency: Carat

[+ individual credits]

Production company: MindsEye

Director: Andrew Gaynord

Executive Producers: Hughie Philips and Debbie Ninnis

Producer: Hera King

DoP: Dan Stafford Clark

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Post-production: RASCAL

Executive Producer: Jenna Le Noury

Post-production Producer: Callum O’Brien

VFX: Chris Tobin

Soundtrack Composer: LALA Music

Music Supervisor: Lorna Hall

Narrator: Shaun Keaveny

Audio post-production: RASCAL

Audio Producer: Clementine Beck

Sound Engineer: Izaak Buffin

Photography production company and agent: Swerve Represents

Photographer: Steve Ryan

DoP (Photography): Tristan Cones

Senior Producer: Filipa Melo

Stills post-production: Digital Light and Prose on Pixels