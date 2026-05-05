Anchor Says 'Let's Get Absolutely Buttered'
The playful campaign by Havas London embraces the feeling of getting lost in the moment
05 May 2026
Anchor - part of farmer-owned cooperative Arla Foods, and one of the nation’s most iconic butter brands - has unveiled a new brand positioning and endline.
Backed by a refreshed brand strategy, the new positioning sets a clear and confident direction for Anchor’s growth – future-proofing the brand’s role in an increasingly competitive dairy category, while introducing humour and playfulness throughout its communications.
The new positioning is launched by a multi-channel creative campaign, which celebrates the nation’s love of double churned Anchor butter, while introducing a new tagline, “Let’s Get Absolutely Buttered” to the public for the first time.
The campaign features a 30-second hero film at its heart, which centres around the idea that when you’re lost in that buttery moment, things can go delightfully awry. Directed by Andrew Gaynord, with production from MindsEye, the film opens to a woman enjoying a buttery crumpet on a canal lock. All-consumed by her crumpet, the woman is unaware that behind, her canalboat is sinking. Watching the disastrous incident unfold are two kids on bikes who deliver the punchlines, “she’s been on the double churned” and is “absolutely buttered’’.
Sitting across TV, online, PR, social, out-of-home and in-store activations, the multi-channel campaign ensures consistent reach and impact across all customer touchpoints.
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Catriona Mantle, Marketing Director for BSM at Arla Foods, said: “Anchor has always been about unmistakable taste and comfort. With ‘Let’s Get Absolutely Buttered,’ we’re dialling up what makes Anchor different - our unique double churning for a rich and creamy taste - and expressing it in a way that’s joyful, memorable and relevant for today’s households. We’re proud to champion our farmer owners on pack, spotlight our British cream from UK farms, and bring a campaign to market that both reassures our loyal shoppers and welcomes a new generation of families to the brand.”
Holly Ripper, CEO Havas London added: ‘’The problem is, when something tastes as good as Anchor, the world can momentarily fade away, and it can lead to a lapse in judgement.
We’ve all been there, because what Brit doesn’t want to get ‘Absolutely Buttered’ - morning, break time, after work, weekends, at your desk, on your sofa with your mates, kids, colleagues, or even... on a barge.
It’s an iconic part of British culture and so is Anchor.’’
This is the first campaign to be devised and executed by Havas London since Anchor appointed the agency as its creative partner in 2025.
Credits
Project name: Anchor: Let’s Get Absolutely Buttered
Creative agency: Havas London
CEO: Holly Ripper
Creative Director: Ben Brazier & Johnny Ruthven
Senior Creative Team: Jonny Durgan & James Rooke
Business Director: Alice Poole
Account Director: Kyra Brown
Head of Production: Louise Bonnar
Agency Producer: Ella Myerscough - McClymont
Creative Producer: Lily Rocker
Strategy Director: Jack Lewis-Barclay
Senior Designer: Sam Kallen
Designer: Walter Gregory
Head of Social & Content: Shelley Portet
Social Director: Rebecca Marchant
Social Manager: Erin Yu
Head of Business Affairs: Simon Sole
Media agency: Carat
[+ individual credits]
Production company: MindsEye
Director: Andrew Gaynord
Executive Producers: Hughie Philips and Debbie Ninnis
Producer: Hera King
DoP: Dan Stafford Clark
Editor: Saam Hodivala
Post-production: RASCAL
Executive Producer: Jenna Le Noury
Post-production Producer: Callum O’Brien
VFX: Chris Tobin
Soundtrack Composer: LALA Music
Music Supervisor: Lorna Hall
Narrator: Shaun Keaveny
Audio post-production: RASCAL
Audio Producer: Clementine Beck
Sound Engineer: Izaak Buffin
Photography production company and agent: Swerve Represents
Photographer: Steve Ryan
DoP (Photography): Tristan Cones
Senior Producer: Filipa Melo
Stills post-production: Digital Light and Prose on Pixels