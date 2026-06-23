Cannes Lions Winners Picks
Cannes 2026: Entertainment; Sport Entertainment; Industry Craft; Design; Film Craft; and more
Some picks from the latest set of Cannes Lions 2026 winners
23 June 2026
Here's a summary of some of Tuesday's winners and best work from this year's Cannes Lions festival:
'Original Forever' for Adidas by Johannes Leonardo New York/Adidas London - Entertainment Lions for Music, Grand Prix
'Original Forever' for Adidas Originals is a music-and-fashion campaign built around the return of Oasis and the band’s long-standing relationship with Adidas. Rather than treating it as a simple merch drop, the work positions Adidas as part of Oasis’s cultural mythology — woven into the look, attitude and fan identity that have surrounded the band for decades.
The campaign taps into nostalgia, reunion fever, and the enduring visual codes of Britpop: parkas, terraces, gig crowds, Three Stripes, and Gallagher swagger. Its strength is that Adidas doesn’t feel like an outsider borrowing music culture; it feels like a brand returning to a story it has always belonged to.
'Beat Cancer Off' for Fuck Cancer by VML, New York - Entertainment Lions for Music, Gold Lion
VML Health New York’s 'Beat Cancer Off' for Fuck Cancer is a provocative prostate-cancer awareness campaign built on the insight that regular ejaculation — cited in the campaign as 21 times a month — may help reduce prostate cancer risk. Instead of delivering that as dry health advice, the campaign turns it into a cheeky animated music film, using slang and euphemisms for masturbation from around the world as the lyrics of a catchy call-to-action.
The work uses music as the Trojan horse for a message many men might otherwise avoid. The film was extended through social, partnerships, and a tracking app, making the line “Beat Cancer Off” both the joke and the behavioural prompt.
'Lime Guides' for Corona by Grey, New York - Design Lions, Bronze Lion
This campaign took a small but familiar frustration, getting a lime wedge to fit into a Corona bottle, and solved it in a simple, brand-led way.
Corona created real limes with subtle, laser-etched cutting guides on the skin, showing people exactly where to slice for the perfect wedge every time. By turning the lime itself into the "instruction,” the campaign made the brand’s iconic ritual easier and more satisfying, while reinforcing how central the lime is to the Corona experience.
It rolled out globally with thousands of these “guided” limes distributed through retailers and delivery apps, supported by social and digital content.
‘Missing Managers’ for XBOX by McCann London - Entertainment for Sport, Bronze Lion
The campaign looks to use the power of gaming to close the gender gap in sport, given the underrepresentation of women in football management.
Female players were invited to prove their tactical skills through challenges in Football Manager 26 and, if successful, were given access to fully-funded UEFA coaching qualifications and work experience with Women’s Super League clubs.
‘The Thousand Sponsors of Muni’ for Club Deportivo Municipal by McCann Lima - Entertainment for Sport, Grand Prix
Peruvian football club Club Deportivo Municipal was facing financial hardships following relegation to the third division; to tackle the issue, the campaign reinvented the sponsorship model by dividing the club’s shirt into 1,000 small spaces and invited local businesses, entrepreneurs and fans to become official sponsors at a small cost.
The work transformed the shirt into a representation of the community that has long supported the team, while generating vital revenue for the first team, women’s team, and youth academy.
'Pedro' for Coca-Cola by VML New York, Sao Paulo and Mexico City - Industry Craft, Bronze Lion
‘Pedro’ tells the story of a migrant whose life journey reflects the resilience, optimism and human connection at the heart of Coca-Cola’s brand. Through a deeply personal narrative, the film follows Pedro’s experiences crossing borders and overcoming adversity, showing how small moments of kindness can have a profound impact.
'Gaming Flute' for Skittles by TBWA\CHIAT\DAY - Entertainment for Gaming, Silver Lion
The campaign takes the brand’s iconic absurdity into gaming by turning a flute into a gaming controller. By fusing classical music, livestream entertainment, and gaming in an intentionally chaotic way, the campaign created a uniquely Skittles experience that entertained audiences while reinforcing the brand’s playful, unpredictable personality.
‘The Club Is Yours’ for EA Sports by Uncommon Creative Studio - Entertainment for Gaming, Silver Lion
The campaign marked the brand’s split from FIFA, and celebrates the passion, rituals and communities that make football culture unique.
Featuring players, creators, and supporters from around the world, the work reframed one of gaming’s biggest rebrands as a collective invitation rather than a corporate announcement.
'Little Breaks' for KitKat by VML London - Design, Bronze Lion
VML UK’s 'Little Breaks' campaign for KitKat reworks the brand’s iconic logo into a series of tiny illustrated worlds, rewarding people who slow down and look twice. In executions including 'Listening', 'Strumming', 'Reading' and, 'Daydreaming'. quiet everyday break moments are hidden within the curves and shapes of the KitKat wordmark.
It is a deliberately gentle piece of outdoor/print work: instead of shouting for attention, it asks people to pause — neatly echoing KitKat’s long-running “Have a break” platform. The campaign turns the logo itself into the medium, using craft and subtlety to dramatise the value of small, restorative breaks.
'Language of Bedwetting' for Autism Society by McCann, New York - Digital Craft, Gold Lion
This campaign tackles the stigma around bedwetting in autistic children by reframing how it’s understood.
Instead of treating bedwetting as misbehaviour or something to be embarrassed about, the campaign presented it as a form of communication - showing that for many autistic children, it can be linked to anxiety, sensory overload, or difficulty expressing needs.
It introduced a more empathetic “language” for parents and caregivers, helping them interpret what might be behind the behaviour and respond with understanding rather than frustration.
'Hard To Make, Easy To Drink' for Hawkstone by T&P - Entertainment, Silver Lion
This campaign celebrates the effort behind every pint by putting the realities of British farming front and centre.
The first TV ad debut from the brand contrasts the tough, hands-on work that goes into growing ingredients, with the simple pleasure of drinking the final product. It brings this to life through humorous, dramatic storytelling, where Kaleb Cooper dives to save a spilled pint, flashing back to the hard graft behind it.
By leaning into authenticity and not taking itself too seriously, the campaign reinforces Hawkstone’s roots in real farming while making the brand feel distinctive and entertaining.
‘Tableau’ for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi, Film Craft - 3 x Bronze Lions
Saatchi & Saatchi’s 'Tableau' for John Lewis marks 100 years of the retailer’s Never Knowingly Undersold promise by turning a century of British life into a single, highly choreographed moving portrait. Directed by Kim Gehrig, the 100-second film moves through changing eras of fashion, music, interiors, beauty and family life, using 100 actors and 100 iconic products to show how John Lewis has quietly sat inside the nation’s homes and habits for generations.
Rather than make the price promise feel purely functional, the campaign reframes it as part of John Lewis’s emotional contract with Britain: good taste, trusted value and products that become part of everyday life. It’s big, joyous brand craft — less a retail ad than a carefully staged cultural memory bank.
‘Your Way Out’ for Coinbase by Isle of Any, Film Craft - Grand Prix
Coinbase’s 'Your Way Out' is a surreal film campaign that imagines modern financial life as a retro video game, with people moving through the world like NPCs — stuck on rails, following the rules of a system they don’t control. The hero character gradually breaks from that loop, with Coinbase positioned as the route out of the old financial game.
What makes it especially distinctive is that the “game” world was largely built for real rather than created digitally: deliberately pixelated sets, choreographed performances and hand-crafted visual effects made live action look like CGI. So the craft reinforces the idea — a campaign about escaping a synthetic system that was itself made with human ingenuity.