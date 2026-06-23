Cannes 2026: Entertainment; Sport Entertainment; Industry Craft; Design; Film Craft; and more

Here's a summary of some of Tuesday's winners and best work from this year's Cannes Lions festival:

'Original Forever' for Adidas by Johannes Leonardo New York/Adidas London - Entertainment Lions for Music, Grand Prix

'Original Forever' for Adidas Originals is a music-and-fashion campaign built around the return of Oasis and the band’s long-standing relationship with Adidas. Rather than treating it as a simple merch drop, the work positions Adidas as part of Oasis’s cultural mythology — woven into the look, attitude and fan identity that have surrounded the band for decades.

The campaign taps into nostalgia, reunion fever, and the enduring visual codes of Britpop: parkas, terraces, gig crowds, Three Stripes, and Gallagher swagger. Its strength is that Adidas doesn’t feel like an outsider borrowing music culture; it feels like a brand returning to a story it has always belonged to.