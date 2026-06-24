Cannes 2026: Social & Creator; Direct; Media; Creative Data; PR

Here's a summary of some of Wednesday's winners and best work from this year's Cannes Lions festival:

'The KitKat Heist' for KitKat by VML London and Burson - PR, Grand Prix and Two Gold Lions; Media and Social & Creator, Gold Lion and Silver Lion

'The 'KitKat Heist' turned a real supply-chain disaster into a participatory brand story. Just before Easter, 12 tonnes of KitKat bars disappeared in transit; rather than burying the news, VML London and Burson helped KitKat make the theft public and invite consumers to help “crack the case”.

The campaign’s centrepiece was the Stolen KitKat Tracker, a digital tool that let people enter the batch code from their own KitKat to see whether it might be part of the missing haul. It reframed a product loss as a playful true-crime treasure hunt, generating mass participation, social chatter and renewed brand love by making an everyday chocolate bar feel suddenly rare, newsworthy and part of a shared mystery