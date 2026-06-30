Firing The Starter Pistol For Clif Bar's EU Marathon

The TCS London Marathon is the ultimate endurance race of the British summer, bringing people together from all walks of life, challenging themselves to cross the finish line and take home a feeling of pride. To celebrate those personal achievements, Mondelez' sponsored the event through its energy snack Clif Bar.

Whether it's chasing close to a world record timing or achieving a personal best, the brand's ‘Final Finishers’ campaign wanted to celebrate the determination of participants to just keep going.

As part of its European push for Clif Bar, the marketing team didn't want to simply apply its global playbook, recognising that Europe is a very different, still‑developing landscape. To make the brand resonate, they needed to localise the global proposition and get much closer to European consumers where energy bars are still a developing category.

Working with Ogilvy, the brand is celebrating those who completed the race, even if they were some of the last to cross the line, recognising the determination and triumph it takes to make the finish line, regardless of time.

Ogilvy’s managing partner Dani O’Donnell says she realised that some of the most powerful stories of the journey to the finish line were actually found in the back of the pack and that it’s those people who are running for over eight hours that aligned with the ethos of of the brand. “We felt there was an opportunity to create a moment around that secondary finish line that really elevated the final finishes and also aligning really closely to this focus on endurance over speed, which is at the heart of the brand”

Finding the heart of endurance

Originally brief in January, the Ogilvy team had a tight turnaround time, with the race taking place in April.

O’Donnell explains that putting together a multi-disciplined team with specialisms in PR, social, and influence who genuinely resonate with the ethos of Clif was the first crucial step.

Despite the brand's global success, Bianca Harvey, EU marketing director at Clif Bar, adds that it is still a developing brand for a UK audience. This meant getting closer to local consumers while making the global proposition feel relevant.

O’Donnell adds that developing what’s at the heart of the brand was key, celebrating the journey, rather than the destination. “There's this amazing sort of truth of the product that it's designed to go where you go. The way that it's made means that you can just carry it with you, and it doesn't crumble and flake apart so it can really be with you on the journey”.