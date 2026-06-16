Philadelphia Taps Into 'Spicy' Social Media Trend

Created with Ogilvy UK, the campaign taps into the huge cultural trend and surge in demand for ‘spicy’ romance novels. Voiceover artist Ryan Mairs, whose seductive voice has built him a cult following with spicy audiobook lovers, narrates content for the UK’s favourite FoodTok and BookTok creators, including Love Island’s Luca Bish, Martyn Odell (AKA Lagom Chef), What Emmy Reads and Fictional Fates. Each influencer is seen prepping a delicious meal using Philadelphia’s New Mexican Style, marrying their knack for creating mouthwatering food content with Mairs’ spicy - but not too spicy! - innuendo-strewn audiobook narration.

Just as the audiobook voiceover begins to hit its spice peak, a tub of New Mexican Style appears on-screen to censor the action and audio, reminding viewers that the spicy jalapeño kick is balanced with the cooling cream cheese Philadelphia is famous for, making it perfectly balanced... ‘spicy but not THAT spicy’.

The content will be shared across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Reddit, alongside nationwide retail placements to drive mass awareness online and in-store.