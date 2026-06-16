Philadelphia Taps Into 'Spicy' Social Media Trend
The playful campaign by Ogilvy takes inspiration from viral #BookTok craze
16 June 2026
Philadelphia today launches Spicy but not THAT spicy, a playful influence and social campaign introducing the brand’s New Mexican Style cream cheese that creatively mirrors its spicy yet cooling taste.
Created with Ogilvy UK, the campaign taps into the huge cultural trend and surge in demand for ‘spicy’ romance novels. Voiceover artist Ryan Mairs, whose seductive voice has built him a cult following with spicy audiobook lovers, narrates content for the UK’s favourite FoodTok and BookTok creators, including Love Island’s Luca Bish, Martyn Odell (AKA Lagom Chef), What Emmy Reads and Fictional Fates. Each influencer is seen prepping a delicious meal using Philadelphia’s New Mexican Style, marrying their knack for creating mouthwatering food content with Mairs’ spicy - but not too spicy! - innuendo-strewn audiobook narration.
Just as the audiobook voiceover begins to hit its spice peak, a tub of New Mexican Style appears on-screen to censor the action and audio, reminding viewers that the spicy jalapeño kick is balanced with the cooling cream cheese Philadelphia is famous for, making it perfectly balanced... ‘spicy but not THAT spicy’.
The content will be shared across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Reddit, alongside nationwide retail placements to drive mass awareness online and in-store.
Bethan Williams, Brand Manager, Philadelphia: “We wanted this campaign to carry the same level of spice that New Mexican Style will bring to our customers. It’s a playful, instantly shareable idea that taps into the big cultural love for spicy fiction, whilst also matching up perfectly to the product truth. With its delicious jalapeno spice, paired with our famous cooling cream cheese, Mexican Style is the perfect combination of ‘spicy but not that spicy’ ."
Lewis Raven and Adam King, Creative Directors, Ogilvy UK: “New Mexican Style Philadelphia genuinely has a little kick of spice. But you can't tingle those tongues unless you stop some thumbs. So we took the delicious food world that Philly is known for and had a lot of fun giving it a spicy BookTok twist.”
CREDITS
PHILADELPHIA
Julia Sparrow, Philadelphia Marketing Director
Alistair Scrimgeour, Philadelphia Senior Brand Manager
Bethan Williams, Philadelphia Brand Manager
OGILVY UK
Adam King, Ogilvy Creative Director
Lewis Raven, Ogilvy Creative Director
Molly Spillman, Ogilvy Creative
Adela Nash, Ogilvy Creative
Peter Park, Ogilvy Client Partner
Frances Carron, Ogilvy Account Manager
Emily Fry, Ogilvy Delivery Director
Julia Manstead, Ogilvy Senior Strategist
Daniel Lee, Ogilvy Digital Strategy Director
Molly Heron, Ogilvy Influence Account Director
Jasmine Emmerson, Ogilvy Influence Account Manager