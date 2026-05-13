Coca-Cola Celebrates All The Emotions Of Premier League Football
The campaign by WPP OpenX and Ogilvy UK channels matchday passion back to the fans
13 May 2026
Coca-Cola has launched the latest chapter celebrating its partnership with the Premier League with a nationwide out-of-home takeover. Large format, DOOH activations are turning high streets, stations, city centres – and of course football stadiums – into part of the rollercoaster of matchday emotions with the simple but bold strapline “Time for a Coke”.
The full rollout spans landmark UK sites, such as Piccadilly Lights, and strategic stadium takeovers to engage and celebrate with fans as they enter the stadiums of the clubs Coca-Cola is sponsoring, this includes Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester United. The creative displays bold dynamic executions pairing iconic and cinematic Coca-Cola visuals with the candid fan and player moments; capturing the visceral highs and lows of football.
Developed by WPP Open X, the work forms part of a broader strategy for the brand to play a part in the passionate emotional experience that comes with football. The OOH activations form a broader integrated approach that has been rolling out under this strategy, including social and TV idents on the likes of Sky Sports.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Justin Martin, Creative Strategy Director at The Coca Cola Company said: “Football is a whirlwind of hope, nerves and euphoria. We’re celebrating the emotional intensity, including the lows as well as the highs, of the Premier League that lives in stadiums, pubs and living rooms up and down the country. As official Soft Drink Partner of the Premier League, we wanted to give fans a campaign that feels as big and as alive as football itself.”
The Coca Cola Company is the official Soft Drink Partner of the Premier League under a partnership that runs until May 2028. The campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy UK, supported by WPP Media and VML.