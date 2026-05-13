Coca-Cola Celebrates All The Emotions Of Premier League Football

The full rollout spans landmark UK sites, such as Piccadilly Lights, and strategic stadium takeovers to engage and celebrate with fans as they enter the stadiums of the clubs Coca-Cola is sponsoring, this includes Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester United. The creative displays bold dynamic executions pairing iconic and cinematic Coca-Cola visuals with the candid fan and player moments; capturing the visceral highs and lows of football.

Developed by WPP Open X, the work forms part of a broader strategy for the brand to play a part in the passionate emotional experience that comes with football. The OOH activations form a broader integrated approach that has been rolling out under this strategy, including social and TV idents on the likes of Sky Sports.