Sanpellegrino Captures The Zest For Italian Life

The campaign takes shape in an audiovisual piece that, from a contemporary perspective, conveys the essence of Sanpellegrino. It invites people to embrace a spontaneous, joyful, and intensely Italian way of living, combining classic visual cues with a modern, energetic approach. The result reinforces the brand’s emotional bond and elevates a stylish way of enjoying life.

“‘Life is Juicier’ is more than a slogan: it’s an invitation to savor the moments, embrace simple pleasures, and live with the same passion and enthusiasm that define the world of Sanpellegrino, rooted in the vibrant lifestyle of Southern Italy,” says Jofre Banquells, Creative Director at Ogilvy in Barcelona.

For her part, Marzia Severino, International Senior Brand Manager for Sanpellegrino Beverages, adds: “At Sanpellegrino, we believe life is best enjoyed when it’s full of flavor, passion, and authenticity. ‘Life is Juicier’ is our invitation to rediscover the joy hidden in everyday moments and to live them in a more spontaneous, vibrant, and unmistakably Italian way.”

A visual celebration of Southern Italy

Filmed in the Sicilian town of Cefalú—where some of the fruit used by Sanpellegrino is grown—the campaign captures the essence of the Mediterranean through a blend of classic visual references and a modern perspective. The result is a sensory homage to the Italian way of life: carefree, passionate, and always connected to others.

In that sense, Banquells notes: “‘Life is Juicier’ suggests that by opening ourselves to life’s richness, we can transform the ordinary into something extraordinary. It’s about saying ‘yes’ to unexpected adventures, finding joy in imperfection, and letting ourselves be surprised. The campaign proposes injecting playful spontaneity into our daily routines, much like we cultivate our fruit: we tend it, celebrate it, and squeeze it to create exceptional products. We believe life tastes better when lived with passion, and we encourage everyone to squeeze the most out of theirs.”