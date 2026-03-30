Cadbury Creates The Perfect Invention For Gooey Treat

This imaginative tool is envisioned to empower fans to optimise their goo-eating experience, no matter how they like to enjoy their Creme Egg. As its vision for the ultimate accessory for Creme Egg lovers, the ‘GooTool’ concept is inspired by the nation’s own creativity and explores a suite of five ingenious, proposed instruments: a spork for precision scooping, a grater for shell-sprinkling, delicate tweezers for expert handling, a slurptastic straw, and a whisk for the perfect gooey mix.

New research* has peeled back the wrapper on the wonderfully inventive ways Brits eat their favourite gooey treat. While the most popular method remains the classic ‘bite and scoop’ (47%), the research found many are already improvising with cutlery. Half the nation uses a teaspoon (50%), a quarter preferring to cut into segments (25%) and one in 10 even deploy a fork.

The research also uncovered that Brits fall into several distinct Creme Egg eating personalities: 47% are 'Secret Indulgers' who enjoy their Creme Egg in private, whilst over a quarter of Brits (28%) are 'Proud & Public' eaters who have no shame in their messy methods. When asked what upgraded eating experience they’d try with the new ‘GooTool’, 39% were tempted by the idea of using the grater for a chocolatey sprinkle over a dessert, hot chocolate, or another snack, such as crisps.