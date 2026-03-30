Cadbury Creates The Perfect Invention For Gooey Treat
The 'Goo Tool' by Ogilvy brings together all the devices in one ultimate accessory to enjoy a Creme Egg
30 March 2026
The question of "how do you eat yours?" has long sparked joyous debate amongst Cadbury Creme Egg fans. Now, with new research revealing that half of Brits have admitted to using a utensil to enjoy their Creme Egg, Cadbury is tapping into that ingenuity by unveiling the playful concept of the Cadbury Creme Egg ‘GooTool’.
This imaginative tool is envisioned to empower fans to optimise their goo-eating experience, no matter how they like to enjoy their Creme Egg. As its vision for the ultimate accessory for Creme Egg lovers, the ‘GooTool’ concept is inspired by the nation’s own creativity and explores a suite of five ingenious, proposed instruments: a spork for precision scooping, a grater for shell-sprinkling, delicate tweezers for expert handling, a slurptastic straw, and a whisk for the perfect gooey mix.
New research* has peeled back the wrapper on the wonderfully inventive ways Brits eat their favourite gooey treat. While the most popular method remains the classic ‘bite and scoop’ (47%), the research found many are already improvising with cutlery. Half the nation uses a teaspoon (50%), a quarter preferring to cut into segments (25%) and one in 10 even deploy a fork.
The research also uncovered that Brits fall into several distinct Creme Egg eating personalities: 47% are 'Secret Indulgers' who enjoy their Creme Egg in private, whilst over a quarter of Brits (28%) are 'Proud & Public' eaters who have no shame in their messy methods. When asked what upgraded eating experience they’d try with the new ‘GooTool’, 39% were tempted by the idea of using the grater for a chocolatey sprinkle over a dessert, hot chocolate, or another snack, such as crisps.
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Sarah Walker, Cadbury Creme Egg Brand Manager, said: “We’ve always known our fans are brilliantly bonkers, and learning that so many people are using everything from tweezers to straws to enjoy a Creme Egg, we just had to create a way to celebrate that. The ‘GooTool’ is the ultimate accessory for perfecting your personal eating ritual, no matter how wonderfully weird, and a reminder that there’s no wrong way to enjoy a Cadbury Creme Egg – just your way!”
Want to snag this egg-ceptional design? Keep your eyes peeled on @CadburyUK’s Instagram for intel.
*Research was carried out online by Research Without Barriers – RWB between 10th February 2026 – 13th February 2026 to 1,035 UK adults. All research conducted adheres to the UK Market Research Society (MRS) code of conduct (2023)