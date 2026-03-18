Diet Coke Steps On The Runway for The Devil Wears Prada 2
Ahead of the highly anticipated film, working with Ogilvy, the brand slips into a special edition packaging bringing the films iconic style to life
18 March 2026
The fashion world is abuzz, and The Coca-Cola Company is ready to make a statement. Diet Coke is joining The Devil Wears Prada 2, in cinemas May 1st, as an integrated beverage brand, placing one of Coca-Cola’s most iconic names at the center of one of the year’s most anticipated cultural moments. The brand will launch a fan-focused campaign designed to engage audiences globally – extending the film’s influence well beyond the runway.
“In The Devil Wears Prada 2, taste is everything,” said Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Disney. “We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with Coca-Cola with this epic Diet Coke collaboration in a way that feels classic and authentic – an iconic brand that embodies the kind of style and confidence our audience – and Miranda Priestly herself – expects."
The through-the-line campaign was developed by Ogilvy New York in partnership with Tatil Brazil, VML London, WPP Production, Ogilvy UK and Essence Mediacom.
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Diet Coke will launch an immersive fan-focused campaign designed to bring the film’s runway energy, signature style, and iconic moments to life. Diet Coke’s activations feature special edition packaging and a bespoke ad set in the film’s Runway offices, capturing the iconic moment when fashion pauses for a much-needed Diet Coke break.
The collaboration will roll out in Europe across United Kingdon, Germany, Spain and Ireland beginning mid-March with localised campaign activations from tailored to regional preferences and market dynamics. Across all European markets, consumers can participate in a promotion with the chance to win a trip to New York City, or hundreds of other daily prizes like cinema tickets and exclusive DWP2 x Diet Coke merch. The campaign will span across TV, Digital, Social and out of home to reach target audiences through their preferred platforms and formats.
“Diet Coke has long been woven into the fabric of fashion and culture, representing confidence, style and self‑expression,” said Cloé Von Krause, Vice President Marketing, Coca-Cola Trademark Europe. “and, The Devil Wears Prada 2 builds on a truly iconic fashion legacy while bringing a fresh, modern edge. We’re excited to bring these two icons together, celebrating fandom and style in a way that feels contemporary, authentic and distinctly Diet Coke.”
The collaboration celebrates Coca-Cola’s commitment to creating moments of joy and human connection. Diet Coke's association with fashion and lifestyle culture creates natural and authentic interactions within the film's iconicity and audience appeal.