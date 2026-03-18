Diet Coke Steps On The Runway for The Devil Wears Prada 2

The fashion world is abuzz, and The Coca-Cola Company is ready to make a statement. Diet Coke is joining The Devil Wears Prada 2, in cinemas May 1st, as an integrated beverage brand, placing one of Coca-Cola’s most iconic names at the center of one of the year’s most anticipated cultural moments. The brand will launch a fan-focused campaign designed to engage audiences globally – extending the film’s influence well beyond the runway.

“In The Devil Wears Prada 2, taste is everything,” said Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Disney. “We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with Coca-Cola with this epic Diet Coke collaboration in a way that feels classic and authentic – an iconic brand that embodies the kind of style and confidence our audience – and Miranda Priestly herself – expects."

The through-the-line campaign was developed by Ogilvy New York in partnership with Tatil Brazil, VML London, WPP Production, Ogilvy UK and Essence Mediacom.