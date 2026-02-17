Cadbury Takes Over Football Pitches For New Design

Cadbury is delighted to announce the return of its iconic range of Dairy Milk ‘Made to Share’ bars. After capturing the nation's attention last year, these limited-edition bars are set to once again champion sharing and playfully acknowledge the small, everyday acts that bring us closer.

Building on its successful debut, this year's returning 'Made to Share' range features twelve brand-new, amusing on-pack scenarios. From cinematic debates like “who chose the film” and “who pretended to like musicals,” to navigating overseas holidays, these relatable situations reflect the everyday give-and-take of shared experiences. Portioned to recognise those who take on tasks, big or small, the range ensures everyone can enjoy a fair share for their displays of generosity.

To kick off the launch, Cadbury has partnered with Cray Wanderers Football Club at its grassroots training pitch in London, where two pitches have been transformed into giant 'Made to Share' bars. This brings to life the new football-themed bars, such as "who launched it over the crossbar" claiming a smaller section, vs "who went and got it" proudly taking the larger share.