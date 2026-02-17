Cadbury Takes Over Football Pitches For New Design
The stunt by Ogilvy PR promotes the redesign by enlisting former England striker Ian Wright
17 February 2026
Cadbury is delighted to announce the return of its iconic range of Dairy Milk ‘Made to Share’ bars. After capturing the nation's attention last year, these limited-edition bars are set to once again champion sharing and playfully acknowledge the small, everyday acts that bring us closer.
Building on its successful debut, this year's returning 'Made to Share' range features twelve brand-new, amusing on-pack scenarios. From cinematic debates like “who chose the film” and “who pretended to like musicals,” to navigating overseas holidays, these relatable situations reflect the everyday give-and-take of shared experiences. Portioned to recognise those who take on tasks, big or small, the range ensures everyone can enjoy a fair share for their displays of generosity.
To kick off the launch, Cadbury has partnered with Cray Wanderers Football Club at its grassroots training pitch in London, where two pitches have been transformed into giant 'Made to Share' bars. This brings to life the new football-themed bars, such as "who launched it over the crossbar" claiming a smaller section, vs "who went and got it" proudly taking the larger share.
Football legend and broadcaster Ian Wright, who famously played grassroots football across London, joined Cadbury to celebrate the pitch takeover: “I loved meeting all the young guys at Cray Wanderers F.C. when I went there with Cadbury; in the dressing room talking to them about their game and which players they look up to. Outside, Cadbury painted a pitch-size version of the new Made to Share chocolate bar and it looked so cool. Every single person helping in grassroots football deserves the lion’s share of any chocolate bar if they want it!” said Ian.
Jessica Inzani, Brand Manager, Cadbury, at Mondelēz International, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to bring back our limited edition ‘Made to Share’ bars in 2026 with a whole host of new sharable designs. Because sharing brings us together, our ‘Made to Share’ bars offer a fun and thoughtful way to show gratitude for all those little acts of generosity that may often go unnoticed, and our takeover at Cray Wanderers F.C. showcases how we want to celebrate those unsung heroes – on and off the pitch.”
The new range of sharing bars is rolling out onto shelves in major retailers and convenience stores nationwide from now. Additionally, consumers can scan QR codes in-store or head to the ‘Made to Share’ website for a chance to win shared experiences inspired by the designs on the bars. These experiences are categorised into six themes including Holidays, Football, Days Out, Cinema, Shopping and Subscription.