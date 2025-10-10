Cadbury Celebrates The UK's Most Iconic Heroes

Cadbury has unveiled ‘ ‘All Heroes, No Zeros’, a major new integrated campaign and brand platform for the much-loved Cadbury Heroes, created by global creative agency of record VCCP.

‘All Heroes, No Zeros’ positions Heroes as the ultimate brand for sharing, where every chocolate has earned its place. The lighthearted campaign draws on the insight that while other assortment brands have obvious fan favourites, Heroes stands apart: there are no fillers, no hierarchy of favourites, no least-loved flavour left in the tub once everyone has got stuck in. To bring this to life, the campaign celebrates some of the UK’s most iconic bands, teams, line-ups and historical figures - both real and fictional.

The campaign leads with a series of high impact OOH, including Piccadilly Lights, and celebrates the best of the best ‘groups’ across culture, music, history and sport by reimagining them as Heroes chocolates: from Queen, to Santa’s reindeers to Robin Hood and his Merry Men, to Arsenal Women Football Club, even characters from Pride & Prejudice to coincide with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth. Through each activation, the campaign lands the idea of ‘All Heroes, No Zeros’.