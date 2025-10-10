Cadbury Heroes VCCP All Heroes Not Zeros

Cadbury Celebrates The UK's Most Iconic Heroes

The work by VCCP shines a light on loved British legends, much like a box of Cadbury Heroes

By Creative Salon

10 October 2025

Cadbury has unveiled ‘ ‘All Heroes, No Zeros’, a major new integrated campaign and brand platform for the much-loved Cadbury Heroes, created by global creative agency of record VCCP.

‘All Heroes, No Zeros’ positions Heroes as the ultimate brand for sharing, where every chocolate has earned its place. The lighthearted campaign draws on the insight that while other assortment brands have obvious fan favourites, Heroes stands apart: there are no fillers, no hierarchy of favourites, no least-loved flavour left in the tub once everyone has got stuck in. To bring this to life, the campaign celebrates some of the UK’s most iconic bands, teams, line-ups and historical figures - both real and fictional.

The campaign leads with a series of high impact OOH, including Piccadilly Lights, and celebrates the best of the best ‘groups’ across culture, music, history and sport by reimagining them as Heroes chocolates: from Queen, to Santa’s reindeers to Robin Hood and his Merry Men, to Arsenal Women Football Club, even characters from Pride & Prejudice to coincide with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth. Through each activation, the campaign lands the idea of ‘All Heroes, No Zeros’.

  • Cadbury Heroes VCCP All Heroes Not Zeros2

    1/3

  • Cadbury Heroes VCCP All Heroes Not Zeros Robin Hood

    2/3

  • Cadbury Heroes VCCP All Heroes Not Zeros DOOH

    3/3

The campaign was created by VCCP creatives Ted Price and Adam Jackson. The film was directed by award-winning stop-motion specialist Anthony Farquar-Smith through production company Not To Scale, in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear.

The campaign includes a playful 30” spot which reimagines the inside of a tub of Cadbury Heroes as a sell-out stadium concert where every person is transformed into a Heroes chocolate. As we fly across the crowd, Heroes versions of rock royalty Queen take to the stage: Freddie Mercury as a Crunchie Bits, Brian May as a Dairy Milk, Roger Taylor as a Dinky Decker, and a Dairy Milk Caramel John Deacon. As the camera pans up and out of the stadium a Wispa fan finds it all too much, and a Creme Egg Twisted crowdsurfs before the voiceover delivers the end line: “The best groups are all heroes, no zeros - like Cadbury Heroes”.

Emma Paxton, Marketing Manager at Mondelez, said: "This campaign came from a simple but powerful observation – that Heroes are full of bangers. Not just one or two favourites, but a genuinely great mix, with something for everyone. It felt like a brilliant analogy for the line-ups we all know and love – where everyone’s got something special to bring."

Simon Connor, Creative Director at VCCP added: "Queen. The Full English. The Arsenal Women Champions League Winners. The best things in life really are All Heroes, No zeros, just like Cadbury Heroes."

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, CCOs at VCCP, added: "Celebrating the best of British Heroes on Cadbury Heroes. Who wouldn’t want to see Freddie Mercury as a Crunchie Bits, Brian May as a Dairy Milk, Roger Taylor as a Dinky Decker and John Deacon as a Caramel? Heroes one and all!”

The campaign spans across BVOD, OOH and radio and is live from today, running across the UK. Media planning and buying was led by Publicis Media UK. Supporting activity across organic social and eCRM was led by Elvis. Talent licensing was managed by Sonia Bouadma at SB-licensing. Custom-designed font inspired by the individual chocolates in the Heroes tub was created by Marks.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: All Heroes. No Zeros 

CLIENT: Mondelēz

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Crowther

MARKETING MANAGER: Emma Paxton 

BRAND MANAGER: Christina Bland 

JUNIOR BRAND MANAGER: Emma Holt 

BRAND EXECUTIVE: Hollie Grubb

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP 

CCO’s: Jonny Parker & Chris Birch  

VICE CHAIRMAN: David Boscawen 

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Simon Connor 

CREATIVES: Adam Jackson & Ted Price

MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith 

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Rob Gray 

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Bella Johnston 

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Maya Hussey

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James 

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Andy Nicholls 

SENIOR PLANNER: Jack McCormack

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear 

PRODUCER: Tuesday Birmingham 

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Georgina Ehmcke  

SENIOR DESIGNER: Matt Montgomery-Taylor

DESIGNER: Jonathan Harper 

ASSISTANT ARTLAB MANAGER: Nick Norman 

SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWOKER: Toby Kadir

HEAD OF BROADCAST AFFAIRS: Alexia Collins 

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Not to Scale

DIRECTOR: Anthony Farquar Smith

EP: Dan O’Rourke, Pippa Hall

PRODUCER: Giles Nathan 

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Marie Jordan

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Gordon Allen

DOP: Malcom Headley @malcolmhadley

EDIT: Final Cut 

EDITOR: James Rosen 

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 1920vfx & Selected Works

POST PRODUCER: Heather Brown & Nicola Simmons.

COLOUR HOUSE: ETC 

COLOURIST: Megan Lee
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Factory

SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Hallett

MUSIC COMPOSITION: Siren

SOCIAL: Elvis

TALENT LICENSING BROKER: Sonia Bouadma

TYPEFOUNDRY: Marks 

PHOTOGRAPHER AGENT: Crxss Agency, John Cross 

STILLS PHOTOGRAPHER: Wilson Hennessy

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.