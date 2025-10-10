Cadbury Celebrates The UK's Most Iconic Heroes
The work by VCCP shines a light on loved British legends, much like a box of Cadbury Heroes
10 October 2025
Cadbury has unveiled ‘ ‘All Heroes, No Zeros’, a major new integrated campaign and brand platform for the much-loved Cadbury Heroes, created by global creative agency of record VCCP.
‘All Heroes, No Zeros’ positions Heroes as the ultimate brand for sharing, where every chocolate has earned its place. The lighthearted campaign draws on the insight that while other assortment brands have obvious fan favourites, Heroes stands apart: there are no fillers, no hierarchy of favourites, no least-loved flavour left in the tub once everyone has got stuck in. To bring this to life, the campaign celebrates some of the UK’s most iconic bands, teams, line-ups and historical figures - both real and fictional.
The campaign leads with a series of high impact OOH, including Piccadilly Lights, and celebrates the best of the best ‘groups’ across culture, music, history and sport by reimagining them as Heroes chocolates: from Queen, to Santa’s reindeers to Robin Hood and his Merry Men, to Arsenal Women Football Club, even characters from Pride & Prejudice to coincide with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth. Through each activation, the campaign lands the idea of ‘All Heroes, No Zeros’.
The campaign was created by VCCP creatives Ted Price and Adam Jackson. The film was directed by award-winning stop-motion specialist Anthony Farquar-Smith through production company Not To Scale, in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear.
The campaign includes a playful 30” spot which reimagines the inside of a tub of Cadbury Heroes as a sell-out stadium concert where every person is transformed into a Heroes chocolate. As we fly across the crowd, Heroes versions of rock royalty Queen take to the stage: Freddie Mercury as a Crunchie Bits, Brian May as a Dairy Milk, Roger Taylor as a Dinky Decker, and a Dairy Milk Caramel John Deacon. As the camera pans up and out of the stadium a Wispa fan finds it all too much, and a Creme Egg Twisted crowdsurfs before the voiceover delivers the end line: “The best groups are all heroes, no zeros - like Cadbury Heroes”.
Emma Paxton, Marketing Manager at Mondelez, said: "This campaign came from a simple but powerful observation – that Heroes are full of bangers. Not just one or two favourites, but a genuinely great mix, with something for everyone. It felt like a brilliant analogy for the line-ups we all know and love – where everyone’s got something special to bring."
Simon Connor, Creative Director at VCCP added: "Queen. The Full English. The Arsenal Women Champions League Winners. The best things in life really are All Heroes, No zeros, just like Cadbury Heroes."
Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, CCOs at VCCP, added: "Celebrating the best of British Heroes on Cadbury Heroes. Who wouldn’t want to see Freddie Mercury as a Crunchie Bits, Brian May as a Dairy Milk, Roger Taylor as a Dinky Decker and John Deacon as a Caramel? Heroes one and all!”
The campaign spans across BVOD, OOH and radio and is live from today, running across the UK. Media planning and buying was led by Publicis Media UK. Supporting activity across organic social and eCRM was led by Elvis. Talent licensing was managed by Sonia Bouadma at SB-licensing. Custom-designed font inspired by the individual chocolates in the Heroes tub was created by Marks.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: All Heroes. No Zeros
CLIENT: Mondelēz
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Crowther
MARKETING MANAGER: Emma Paxton
BRAND MANAGER: Christina Bland
JUNIOR BRAND MANAGER: Emma Holt
BRAND EXECUTIVE: Hollie Grubb
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CCO’s: Jonny Parker & Chris Birch
VICE CHAIRMAN: David Boscawen
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Simon Connor
CREATIVES: Adam Jackson & Ted Price
MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Rob Gray
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Bella Johnston
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Maya Hussey
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Andy Nicholls
SENIOR PLANNER: Jack McCormack
CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear
PRODUCER: Tuesday Birmingham
SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Georgina Ehmcke
SENIOR DESIGNER: Matt Montgomery-Taylor
DESIGNER: Jonathan Harper
ASSISTANT ARTLAB MANAGER: Nick Norman
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWOKER: Toby Kadir
HEAD OF BROADCAST AFFAIRS: Alexia Collins
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Not to Scale
DIRECTOR: Anthony Farquar Smith
EP: Dan O’Rourke, Pippa Hall
PRODUCER: Giles Nathan
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Marie Jordan
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Gordon Allen
DOP: Malcom Headley @malcolmhadley
EDIT: Final Cut
EDITOR: James Rosen
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 1920vfx & Selected Works
POST PRODUCER: Heather Brown & Nicola Simmons.
COLOUR HOUSE: ETC
COLOURIST: Megan Lee
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Factory
SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Hallett
MUSIC COMPOSITION: Siren
SOCIAL: Elvis
TALENT LICENSING BROKER: Sonia Bouadma
TYPEFOUNDRY: Marks
PHOTOGRAPHER AGENT: Crxss Agency, John Cross
STILLS PHOTOGRAPHER: Wilson Hennessy