Cadbury Celebrates What Remind Us Of Home
The heartfelt campaign by VCCP is the latest in its 'There's a Glass & a Half in Everyone' brand platform
15 January 2026
Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled ‘Homesick’, a poignant new campaign created by global creative agency of record VCCP.
The film marks the latest chapter in Cadbury’s long-running and IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix-winning brand platform ‘There’s a Glass & a Half in Everyone’.
Rooted in Cadbury’s belief that generosity brings us closer together, ‘Homesick’ tells the story of two sisters separated by 6,000 miles. Set against the neon glow of Kuala Lumpur, the film opens with the older sister calling home. After the call ends, she reaches for an envelope - an eagerly awaited piece of home - and discovers a Cadbury Dairy Milk bar lovingly wrapped inside. There’s just one twist: her younger sister has already eaten a generous portion of it. A tiny alien sticker holds together what remains of the bar, an unmistakable signature of sibling mischief. It’s a small, human moment - tender, funny and instantly relatable - capturing the way even imperfect gestures can mean everything when you’re far from home.
Directed by the acclaimed Steve Rogers through production company Biscuit in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear, the film continues Cadbury’s commitment to emotionally resonant storytelling that reflects everyday generosity. From ‘Mum’s Birthday’ to ‘Fence’, ‘Bus’, ‘Garage and ’Memory’, ‘Homesick’ is the latest from Cadbury and VCCP, who together have spent eight years building a distinctive body of work focused not on spectacle, but on simple, empathetic, human truths.
The campaign was created by VCCP creatives Emma Jackson and Aly Lane and aims to reinforce Cadbury’s role as a fabric-of-the-nation brand - one that understands and reflects the emotional connections people share every day. As loneliness rises and feelings of belonging decline, Cadbury believes these small acts of generosity have never been more meaningful or more relevant.
Elise Burditt, UK Senior Marketing Director at Mondelez, said: “Cadbury has always been about the humanity in all of us. This campaign shows how generosity isn't about being perfect - it’s about being thoughtful. Even a bar of Dairy Milk with a chunk missing can carry the warmth of home.”
Chris Birch and Jonathan Parker, Chief Creative Officers at VCCP, said: “Sometimes funny little gestures can be the ones that stick with you the most, or even matter the most. ‘Homesick’ continues Cadbury’s journey of celebrating generosity in its most authentic, unpolished form - like when your sister steals a bite of your chocolate from the other side of the world. Rascal.”
The film will run across TV, VOD and YouTube from 7th January.
