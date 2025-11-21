Dogs Trust Christmas campaign Celebrates Owners

The campaign is inspired by the insight that true happiness for dogs comes from human commitment - the simple, everyday gestures that make them feel safe and loved. The campaign shines a light on those moments, while reinforcing Dogs Trust’s mission to ensure every dog finds the home and human they deserve.

The campaign was developed by VCCP Blue creatives Jade Sturman and Tori Fannon. The film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Neil Gorringe through Girl&Bear Studios, who managed all aspects of production and brought the campaign to life.

The campaign spans across TV, cinema, BVOD, online, national out-of-home with localised Dogs Trust centre thank yous, radio, Display, and social media. Media strategy, planning and buying was handled by the7stars.and is live across the UK from today. This includes a collaboration with Picturehouse for their dog-friendly screening across the festive period. Supporting activity across digital was led by Propellernet and the wider PR press campaign is led by The Ripple Effect.

The advert also features a dog toy, ‘Lucy Longlegs’ which is available to purchase from the Dogs Trust online shop for £8, named after a Lurcher at the charity’s West Calder rehoming centre. All profits will help the charity rescue, rehabilitate and rehome more dogs.

Owen Sharp, CEO of Dogs Trust said: “This Christmas, we want to recognise the heroes of every rehoming story, the people who give dogs the happy places they deserve. This campaign is a heartfelt thank you to them and a celebration of everything Dogs Trust stands for.”

Ross Neil, Executive Creative Director at VCCP said: “We were struck by a simple but powerful truth: dogs can’t say thank you, not with words. But they show it every day, in their own way. We wanted to create something that wasn’t just festive, but lasting. A story that speaks to the heart of what it means to rescue, to care, and to be part of something bigger than yourself.”

Zoe Bond, Client Planning Lead at the7stars said: “We’re so proud of our longstanding relationship with Dogs Trust and excited to see this latest campaign come to life. Our media approach has been rooted in finding the contexts where dog lovers and Dogs Trust supporters will gather this Christmas, so we can spread this message of thanks and add some festive cheer!”

Sam Zindel, Managing Director at Propellernet said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Dogs Trust in sharing this message. It shines a light on the everyday actions that make a dog feel safe and loved. Our team has worked to ensure it’s seen widely online, helping it reach the audiences who connect most closely with the bond it celebrates”.

