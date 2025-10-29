Barclays unveils new brand direction in major UK campaign
VCCP's debut campaign shows Barclays’ role as a force for progress by tapping into contemporary societal tensions
29 October 2025
Barclays has launched a major new brand campaign developed with global creative agency of record VCCP. The campaign marks a bold new direction for one of the UK’s most established financial institutions.
The wide-reaching, fully integrated campaign aims to drive reappraisal of Barclays as the bank best placed to help people, businesses and communities make meaningful progress.
The campaign brings this notion to life by dramatising the defining moments when people choose to make a positive change in life or in business. Reflecting charming and relatable scenarios rather than the clichés of banking advertising, the campaign demonstrates that Barclays has a crucial role in supporting people to take that next step, no matter what that may be. Whether it’s the struggle to get on the housing ladder, the pressure to grow a business, or the noise of misleading financial advice online, it’s easy to feel stuck. Barclays wants the UK to know that progress is possible, and the bank is here to help customers make it.
Sitting at the heart of the campaign are two 60” hero films directed by David Shane through O Positive, supported by VCCP’s content studio Girl&Bear. ‘Orca’ shows a man at home with his mum, watching a nature documentary that sparks the decision to finally move out and get his own place sooner. This is made possible with the Mortgage Boost offering from Barclays. The second film, ‘Skatepark’, shows skateboarders watching two self-appointed ‘finance gurus’ spout misleading advice on social media. Instead of joining in, our main character, Isaac, turns to Barclays LifeSkills to help him gain money confidence. In both films, the campaign reflects modern British life with authenticity, humour and a distinctive brand voice.
30” radio versions of ‘Orca’ and ‘Skatepark’ are also live from today, while out of home executions bring to life the ‘moment of choice’ - from witty decision trees to addressing commuters having to travel to the end of the line, still living with parents and saving for a home of their own.
As part of the wider campaign, VCCP and VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette also created a suite of Barclays B2B assets, going live from 3rd November, aimed at C-suite and business leaders. The B2B aspect of the campaign encompasses OOH, radio, social, digital, as well as bespoke digital assets for the Financial Times and The Times. All assets highlight a familiar ‘moment’ within corporate life - from the moment a stakeholder decides to take the next step to grow their business to when they realise they need to take the threat of fraud more seriously, suggesting Barclays as the solution via offerings such as their Business Prosperity Fund or their 24/7 fraud protection.
B2C social media executions led by Born Social. deliver shorter-form cultural cut-through. All media planning was handled by OMD, with digital performance assets by RAPP.
The new creative direction is rooted in the insight, evidenced in partnership with research agency Acacia Avenue, that progress is an innate desire in all of us, but in today’s uncertain world, no one can achieve it alone. Contemporary challenges like the housing crisis and continued business volatility means the nation needs a stable bedrock with modern solutions to make progress feel achievable. As an innovative force for over 330 years, this is a role that Barclays has immense credibility to fill in society.
Simon Groves, Group MD of Brand, Creative and Media at Barclays, said: “We set out to redefine the role Barclays plays in modern British life. Not just as a financial institution but as a genuine enabler of progress. This campaign is about recognising the real, often messy, moments when people decide to take action, and showing how Barclays can be there at those pivotal points.”
Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, Chief Creative Officers at VCCP, added: "This work is about helping people see Barclays differently - not just as the longstanding high street bank we all know, but as a positive force for progress. Showing up in those little unexpected moments in life where people choose to move forward. It’s bringing Barclays back into a space where it can populate culture with a genuine point of view and understanding.”
The campaign will run nationwide from today, across TV, cinema, VOD, radio, OOH and social.
