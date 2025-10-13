TfL and VCCP launch campaign to educate people to be active bystanders
Real stories inspire new TfL campaign showing how easy and simple interventions can support passengers targeted by targeted by hate crime, sexual harassment and offences
13 October 2025
Transport for London (TfL) has launched a new campaign, ‘Act Like a Friend’, developed with creative agency of record VCCP and WPP Media’s Wavemaker team, which developed the strategy and media planning.
The campaign aims to empower passengers to safely intervene when they witness hate crime, sexual harassment or offences on the network, while reinforcing the message that criminal behaviour has serious consequences.
This new behaviour change campaign launches during National Hate Crime Awareness Week (11-18 October) and shows Londoners ways to step in safely when they see someone being harassed or abused. Running alongside it is ‘Tackling Crime’, a complementary strand that reminds perpetrators that enforcement is active, visible, and effective.
At the heart of the ‘Act Like a Friend’ campaign is a powerful behavioural insight: in the moment, many Londoners want to help but aren’t always sure how to. Research showed that people often feel paralysed without a clear, simple action. 'Act like a friend' answers this with easy, intuitive ways bystanders can defuse the situation by supporting the victim, rather than confronting the perpetrator - whether that is pretending to already know the victim, starting up a friendly conversation with them, or simply asking them if they are okay. By reframing bystander action as something as natural as “being a friend”, the campaign creates a safer space for travellers. This latest phase builds on TfL’s ongoing bystander intervention messaging first launched in 2022, which encourages Londoners to intervene when it’s safe to do so.
WPP Media’s Wavemaker team played a central role in shaping and delivering this campaign, developing the overarching strategy and media planning to ensure the message resonated with Londoners in the right moments and spaces. By managing both TfL’s extensive out-of-home estate and paid media, Wavemaker is creating a strong media presence across the transport network.
The campaign kicked off with a preview event on 8th October 2025 at the London Transport Museum featuring a Q&A with bystanders, victims and policing and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) stakeholders. This was followed by a full cinema launch at general screenings across Pearl & Dean and Digital Cinema Media (DCM) sites.
The 120” hero film was directed by Edem Kelman, a film maker with a background in compelling human story-telling. He was brought onboard with the project, to sensitively do justice to the campaign's real stories of Londoners 'acting like a friend'." My Accomplice and VCCP’s content studio Girl&Bear led production across the hero film and cutdowns for digital, broadcast on video on demand and social. The film is supported by a wider multi-channel rollout spanning digital out-of-home, out-of-home, online video, social and targeted activations. Partnerships with Crystal Palace FC, Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur will extend the message into local communities through contextually relevant prompts that will make the behaviour easy and achievable in the moment. Out-of-home executions also showcase three additional true bystander stories, using the same conversation starters Londoners shared in real incidents to show support to fellow passengers.
Running in parallel is ‘Tackling Crime’, an evolution of TfL’s earlier ‘Staff Abuse Has Consequences’. It highlights real cases of crime on the network and the resulting prosecutions - a clear reminder that offences carry consequences.
This campaign supports TfL’s wider strategy to improve safety across the network, which includes enhanced station lighting and CCTV, active enforcement in partnership with the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police, and ongoing collaboration with community and advocacy groups. To mark National Hate Crime Awareness Week, TfL is also partnering with Protection Approaches - a national charity working to prevent identity-based violence and to deliver more free active bystander training session for the public, funded by Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime’s (MOPAC) Shared Endeavour Fund. Throughout the week, TfL will also host a series of hate crime awareness events across the network, including at Edmonton and Stratford bus stations, and Euston and Waterloo railway stations. The work strikes a balance between showing TfL’s role in enforcement and encouraging Londoners to play theirs.
Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change at TfL, said: “We know that Londoners want to help when they see someone being harassed or abused. This campaign gives them a simple, effective way to do just that – by acting like a friend. Alongside this, we’re reminding everyone that criminal behaviour on our network will lead to real consequences. Together, we can make London’s transport safer and more inclusive for all.”
Zoë Stock, Creative Director at VCCP, added: "This campaign taps into something most Londoners can relate to: wanting to help but not knowing how in the moment. We needed to give people a behaviour that is simple, safe, but most importantly natural. Sharing real ways other Londoners have ‘acted like a friend’ reminds us that we all have the capacity to do the right thing— if we’re equipped with the right knowledge.”
OIiver Halliwell, Client Managing Director at Wavemaker UK, said: “We’re proud to have partnered with TfL on such an important campaign. Advertising has the power to drive positive change, and this campaign brings powerful stories from real Londoners to life to encourage us all to support one another and stand up to hate crime when safe to do so. It’s an important call to action from TfL, empowering people to act and helping make the transport network, and our city, a safer place for everyone.”
The campaign will run from today to 24th November across cinema, digital, social and out-of-home channels.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Act Like A Friend
CLIENT: Transport for London
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Zoë Stock
CREATIVES: Katy Stanage, Alice Goodrich, Alice Marani
MANAGING PARTNER: Lindsey George
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: James Johnstone, Rosa Stanley
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Khanyi Ndlovu, Claudia O’Connell, Alison Still
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Katie Kelly
CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Clare Hutchinson
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Alana Ballantyne
SENIOR PLANNER: Jack Goss
AGENCY PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Simon Plant, Izzy Graham, Richard Guy
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Phoebe Hazzan, Saskia Chambers, Jess Cross
BROADCAST AFFAIRS MANAGER: Julia Matthews
INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER & PRINT MANAGER: Gavin White
SENIOR DESIGNERS: Tegan Barnes, Tom Loach, Matt Montgomery-Taylor, Tom Widdrington
DEPUTY HEAD OF ARTLAB: Scott Mitchell
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKERS: Paul Craig, Layla Elsekaifi, Nilesh Parmar
PRODUCTION COMPANY: My Accomplice
PRODUCTION COMPANY PRODUCER: Jamie Clark
DIRECTOR: Edem Kelman
DOP: Jermaine Edwards
EDITOR: Lucy Berry @ Final Cut
OFFLINE PRODUCER: Nikki Porter
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: ETC
POST PRODUCER: Oliver Whitworth, Mikael Nakkas
COLOURIST: Andi Chu
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Noise and Order.
SOUND ENGINEER: Michael Griggs
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker
PLANNING LEAD: Chris Fitzsimons
PLANNING DIRECTOR: James Spencer
PLANNING MANAGER: Megan McConnell
STRATEGY LEAD: Joe Wood
PHOTOGRAPHER: Emily Scarlett Romain
DIGITAL AGENCY: BERNADETTE
DIGITAL PROJECT DIRECTOR: Bobby Parmar
DIGITAL PRODUCER: Sue Awotar, Leandro Perez Winter
DIGITAL DESIGN DIRECTOR: Gilles Bestley
DIGITAL MOTION DESIGNER: Ondrej Hanel, Štěpán Sebastián Hlouch