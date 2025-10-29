TfL Looks To Prevent Deaths on The Roads

Alongside this campaign, TfL continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to improving road safety across London through a series of complementary initiatives. The recently launched Highway Code campaign raises awareness of the rules designed to protect people walking, cycling, and motorcycling, encouraging all road users to recognise their shared responsibility. The Speed campaign, running at key points throughout the year, motivates drivers to slow down by showing how even minor speeding can have devastating consequences.

TfL also runs Travel for Life, which encourages safer travel among school-age children, and offers free motorcycle training to help riders build the skills needed to protect themselves and others on the road.

Together, these campaigns and training programmes form an integrated approach to reducing road danger - helping drivers look out for those most at risk, encouraging all road users to understand and uphold their responsibilities under the Highway Code, and ultimately driving behavioural change that supports the Mayor’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating all deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041.

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing and Behaviour Change at TfL said: “Every death or serious injury on London’s roads is one too many. This campaign is about reminding people to take that extra moment to look again. To see the person, not just the bike or motorbike. ‘Take Another Look, Not a Life’ reflects our ongoing commitment to reducing road danger and making London a safer, more considerate city for everyone who lives, works and travels here.”

Oliver Halliwell, Client Managing Director from WPP Media’s Wavemaker UK said: “We’re proud to have partnered with TfL on such an important campaign. Advertising has the power to drive positive change. By asking drivers to pause and truly see the people around them, we use a simple act to drive meaningful behavioural shifts. This campaign is a reminder that change often starts with something small and every driver has the power to make London’s roads safer.”

Simon Learman, Creative Director at VCCP said:“Many drivers believe they exercise sufficient caution around riders. But those mourning loved ones lost on London's roads know that this is not the case. This campaign is a direct call for constant vigilance. We urge drivers to look repeatedly at benign images depicting family and friends. A shocking reveal then exposes the critical importance of this behaviour on our roads. Inspired by real stories, we worked closely with both the bereaved and the emergency services to create something honest and visceral. This campaign is a heartfelt plea on behalf of those who have lost, urging drivers to always take another look. Not a life.”

