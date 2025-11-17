Disney+ Celebrates Festive Storytelling

Emma Quartly, Vice President of Marketing, Disney+ EMEA said: “This campaign celebrates Disney’s century-long legacy of storytelling mastery and how Disney+ is evolving that legacy to continue to inspire audiences of every generation. ‘A lifetime of great stories’ is a heartfelt tribute to the stories that shape who we are and how we see the world. We hope it reminds our customers to revel in the joy of their favourite stories and to seek out the new ones that will become intertwined with their own life stories.”

Darren Bailes, Chief Creative Officer at VCCP, added: "We all grew up falling in love with one of the Disney characters - and whichever one it was, they stay with us through our lives… a Little Mermaid t-shirt, a Mickey Mouse mug, every household has them. And each one is a reminder that Disney+ brings us incredible storytelling at every stage of life, from the classics we grew up with to new favourites like Shōgun. Truly a lifetime of great stories."

The campaign, led by Sophie Long Director of Brand at Disney+ will run across EMEA, spanning TV, cinema, social, digital video, out-of-home and brand activations. Media planning and buying is led by Publicis Imagine.

Disney+ is available from £5.99 per month - with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. There's something for everyone to watch, with a lifetime of great stories and a constantly growing library of new TV shows, blockbuster movies, exclusive originals, and live football throughout the year. From Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Hulu. Disney+ spans everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed drama, comedy to classic animation, and general entertainment. Customers can also enjoy titles like “All’s Fair”, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”, the complete fifth season of “Only Murders in the Building” and “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”, alongside festive favourites such as “Home Alone”. From 10 December, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will also join the line-up.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Customers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

