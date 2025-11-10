Allwyn Knits Up Joy With Tom Daley's Scratchcard-igan
Its Christmas campaign positions National Lottery Scratchcards as a fun way to come together, by VCCP
10 November 2025
National Lottery operator Allwyn has today unveiled its multi-channel Christmas campaign, with the first in a series of activations being fronted by former National Lottery-funded Olympic diver and knitting enthusiast Tom Daley.
Created by Allwyn in partnership with VCCP, planned by Hearts & Science, with social video production and talent execution by Atomized Studios and Freuds, the six-week ‘Add some play to Christmas’ campaign positions National Lottery Scratchcards as a surprisingly fun way to come together, no matter the occasion or the group. Centring on the key themes of Christmas togetherness and playfulness, it highlights that Scratchcards add light-hearted entertainment to real, relatable situations.
This year, Allwyn has created the ultimate in festive fashion, ‘Scratchcard-igans’ – knitted cardigans designed to look like Scratchcards, complete with a ‘scratchable’ sequin surface. These new limited-edition cardigans are available to be won through a competition on The National Lottery’s Instagram. And, just like a real Scratchcard, the cardigans can be scratched to reveal prizes – with one in four revealing a £500 prize.
Tom Daley unveils this season’s must-have – the Scratchcard-igan – in playful social video content, brought to life by creative agency Atomized, which launches the campaign. Diving into the world of fashion influencing, Tom parodies popular social media fashion trends with his signature charm. Going live across Tom’s Instagram throughout November, Tom teases fans with an unboxing before revealing the ultimate festive knit.
To increase reach and talkability, the campaign has partnered with fashion and lifestyle influencers, including @ellieevelynsmith, @kyronhamilton and @masonblakee, who will also showcase the cardigans on their Instagram channels.
A retail activation also launches at the end of this month in 30 stores with an in-store photobooth offering shoppers the chance to create custom Christmas cards featuring their face. However, in a fun twist, their face will be covered with foil that needs to be scratched off to find out who it’s from. Plus, there will be a Christmas countdown wall inviting shoppers to open one of the doors for a chance to win an on-the-spot festive prize.
Additional activity and innovations include:
Rail station takeovers at Waterloo, Manchester Piccadilly and Leeds
A 3D hologram activation at Westfield, Shepherd’s Bus
A Global partnership that will comprise mic-down moments, podcasts and branded segments across some of the biggest names in radio
This year’s activity builds on the strategy behind last year’s Christmas campaign, where The National Lottery invites the nation to celebrate Scratchcards by encouraging play that sparks laughter, shared moments and even a bit of friendly rivalry.
The campaign comes after Allwyn found that 51% of consumers surveyed said they would add a Scratchcard to a Christmas card, with 55% commenting they would feature them at a festive meal with family, in research by Two Ears One Mouth.
Steve Parkinson, Marketing and Brand Director at Allwyn, said: “With ‘Add some play to Christmas’, we’re looking to inject some tongue-in-cheek fun and entertainment into the festive season. We’re thrilled to have Tom Daley – the knitwear guru himself – on board to help us launch the Scratchcard-igan, our playful twist on the Christmas jumper.
“We’ve added some new elements and innovations for our players, as we remind people that National Lottery Scratchcards are a fun and exciting addition to Christmas gatherings. And every time someone plays a National Lottery game, they’re helping to raise £30m a week for UK Good Causes – something Olympian Tom knows the value of first-hand.”
Darren Bailes, Global CCO at VCCP, added: “Scratchcards deserved to break out of their dispenser by the till and into Christmas get-togethers. You may be able to hold them in the palm of your hand, but they could win you a massive prize – so bring a lot of fun and excitement to Christmas. We’re also proud to unveil Scratchcard-igans – the ultimate festive fashion that actually functions as a real Scratchcard.”
Simon Carr, Chief Strategy Officer at Hearts & Science, added: “Christmas is coming and it’s time to sprinkle some scratchcard magic! This season, we’ll be lighting up every channel — from TV screens to social feeds — to show the nation how a simple scratchcard can turn any festive moment into a burst of unexpected joy. With Scratchcard-igans bringing an additional element of fun, this campaign is set to bring hope and laughter to celebrations everywhere — all while reminding players that every ticket helps support the incredible Good Causes funded by The National Lottery.”
