Allwyn Knits Up Joy With Tom Daley's Scratchcard-igan

Tom Daley unveils this season’s must-have – the Scratchcard-igan – in playful social video content, brought to life by creative agency Atomized, which launches the campaign. Diving into the world of fashion influencing, Tom parodies popular social media fashion trends with his signature charm. Going live across Tom’s Instagram throughout November, Tom teases fans with an unboxing before revealing the ultimate festive knit.

To increase reach and talkability, the campaign has partnered with fashion and lifestyle influencers, including @ellieevelynsmith, @kyronhamilton and @masonblakee, who will also showcase the cardigans on their Instagram channels.

A retail activation also launches at the end of this month in 30 stores with an in-store photobooth offering shoppers the chance to create custom Christmas cards featuring their face. However, in a fun twist, their face will be covered with foil that needs to be scratched off to find out who it’s from. Plus, there will be a Christmas countdown wall inviting shoppers to open one of the doors for a chance to win an on-the-spot festive prize.

Additional activity and innovations include:

Rail station takeovers at Waterloo, Manchester Piccadilly and Leeds

A 3D hologram activation at Westfield, Shepherd’s Bus

A Global partnership that will comprise mic-down moments, podcasts and branded segments across some of the biggest names in radio

This year’s activity builds on the strategy behind last year’s Christmas campaign, where The National Lottery invites the nation to celebrate Scratchcards by encouraging play that sparks laughter, shared moments and even a bit of friendly rivalry.

The campaign comes after Allwyn found that 51% of consumers surveyed said they would add a Scratchcard to a Christmas card, with 55% commenting they would feature them at a festive meal with family, in research by Two Ears One Mouth.

Steve Parkinson, Marketing and Brand Director at Allwyn, said: “With ‘Add some play to Christmas’, we’re looking to inject some tongue-in-cheek fun and entertainment into the festive season. We’re thrilled to have Tom Daley – the knitwear guru himself – on board to help us launch the Scratchcard-igan, our playful twist on the Christmas jumper.

“We’ve added some new elements and innovations for our players, as we remind people that National Lottery Scratchcards are a fun and exciting addition to Christmas gatherings. And every time someone plays a National Lottery game, they’re helping to raise £30m a week for UK Good Causes – something Olympian Tom knows the value of first-hand.”

Darren Bailes, Global CCO at VCCP, added: “Scratchcards deserved to break out of their dispenser by the till and into Christmas get-togethers. You may be able to hold them in the palm of your hand, but they could win you a massive prize – so bring a lot of fun and excitement to Christmas. We’re also proud to unveil Scratchcard-igans – the ultimate festive fashion that actually functions as a real Scratchcard.”

Simon Carr, Chief Strategy Officer at Hearts & Science, added: “Christmas is coming and it’s time to sprinkle some scratchcard magic! This season, we’ll be lighting up every channel — from TV screens to social feeds — to show the nation how a simple scratchcard can turn any festive moment into a burst of unexpected joy. With Scratchcard-igans bringing an additional element of fun, this campaign is set to bring hope and laughter to celebrations everywhere — all while reminding players that every ticket helps support the incredible Good Causes funded by The National Lottery.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Scratchcard-igan

CLIENT: Allwyn

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Laura Muse

COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: Robbie Field, Henry Westcott

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Hannah Fitz-Gerald

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jasmine Beale

ACCOUNT COORDINATOR: Miles Seymour

INFLUENCER MARKETING Director: Portia Round

INFLUENCER MARKETING MANAGER: Ismahane Ileye

CREATOR: Charlotte Kelly

SOCIAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Milan Desai, Rachael Kendrick

RADIO CREATIVE: James Lucking-Pham

SENIOR PLANNER: Saskia Meagher

SCRATCHCARD-IGAN PRODUCTION AGENCY: GIRL&BEAR

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Romana Kit

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Hettie Rifkin, Michael Davies

SOCIAL PRODUCER: Maxine Bicknell

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Felix Borer

ART DIRECTOR: Jagoda Bugaj

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Clary Vikstrom, Lee Bodell

SENIOR DESIGNER: Leila Amin

MIDWEIGHT DESIGNER: Ayesha Handy,

SENIOR POST PRODUCER: Heather Mooney

STUDIO MANAGER: Scott Mitchell

ARTWORKER: Lee Forster

ASSOCIATE DIGITAL PROJECT DIRECTOR: Luke Dougherty

DIGITAL DESIGNER: Štěpán Sebastián Hlouch

SOCIAL CONTENT PRODUCTION & CREATIVE: ATOMIZED STUDIO

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Faye Stewart

PRODUCER/DIRECTOR: Amelia Hoppenbrouwers

DOP/EDITOR: Andrew Tsang

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Jasmine Eaton

TALENT MANAGEMENT: Freuds

MEDIA AGENCY: Hearts & Science

MANAGING PARTNER: Rebecca Burke

CLIENT PARNER: Sophie Whitton

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Simon Carr

STRATEGY PARTNER: Frith Hofmeester

CHIEF PLANNING OFFICER: Tessa LeGassick