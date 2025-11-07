allwyn main image

O2 Celebrates The Gift Of Time

The work, by VCCP, draws on the insight that most people don't remember what they were given last Christmas

By Creative Salon

07 November 2025

Today, O2 launches its heartwarming Christmas campaign, ‘Give Time’, created in partnership with creative agency of record, VCCP. This year’s Christmas campaign focuses on O2’s award-winning customer rewards programme Priority from O2, which offers its members exclusive rewards, experiences and 48-hour early access to tickets for thousands of gigs and events nationwide. 

The new campaign for Priority reinforces O2’s mission to connect customers with experiences they love. ‘Give Time’ shows that the best gift that can be given is time spent together. Based on the insight that many people can’t remember what they were gifted last Christmas, and with new research from O2 revealing that 40% of people prefer experiences over physical gifts at Christmas rising to 55% for Millennials and 53% for Gen Z, the campaign reinforces what makes Priority so special: the joy of shared experiences, available to every O2 customer this Christmas and beyond. 

Sitting at the heart of the campaign is a 40” film, ‘Feel it All’ directed by Louis McCourt through production company Love Song and supported by VCCP’s content studio Girl&Bear. The spot follows a family over the course of a year – Christmas to Christmas – as they share a variety of experiences together. Shot from the perspective of the experience itself, the audience never captures what the family in the film are actually witnessing, the camera remaining on the characters and their reactions. Instead, the audience gets an insight on what the family feels – the emotions experienced – during each live event. The film sees the family find connection through the ebb and flow of the experiences they share and the joy this brings.

Rachel Swift, Director of Brand and Advertising, at Virgin Media O2, said: “Priority has always been a loyalty trailblazer, and we’re constantly finding new ways to make our customers feel more rewarded – bringing them closer to the things they love – from music and sport to entertainment and dining. This Christmas, we wanted to go beyond the usual festive gifting story and remind people that the best gifts aren’t wrapped – they’re experienced, together. Whether it’s a concert, a weekend away or a simple shared moment, those memories last long after Christmas Day and our customers can find thousands of them on Priority.”

David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “We all know how forgettable Christmas gifts can be, but experiences? They stay with you. This campaign celebrates that truth and does so with real warmth and humanity. It’s not just about saying experiences are better than things, it’s about showing it, and bringing to life the joy of unforgettable shared experiences.”

Over the campaign period, O2 will be giving away thousands of experiences and rewards to customers via Priority – from VIP Winter Wonderland packages to Christmas by Candlelight concert tickets, Taste Film experiences and so much more. Priority members can simply head to the Priority app to discover a world of rewards and experiences this festive season and beyond. 

Unforgettable experiences available through Priority between now and the end of the year include:  

  • Ice skating and park entry, plus Priority fast-track access, at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, London  

  • Nationwide discounts on top attractions with a VIP Pass by Day Out With The Kids  

  • VIP tickets to Sleeping Beauty at The London Palladium  

  • Invite-only festive Taste Film screenings of Elf and The Holiday in Manchester and Edinburgh 

In addition to the integrated campaign, an in-person experiential activation in Leeds will be revealed in early December, which further brings to life the shared joy of gifting experiences. The nation will find further updates on O2 socials.

The campaign will run nationwide across TV, BVOD, cinema, online video, OOH, social and across owned channels such as retail and online.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Give Time’

CLIENT: VMO2

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Caroline Rawlings

SENIOR CREATIVE TEAM: Laurens Grainger & Alicia Cliffe

MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Alistair Nichols

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Ollie Lindfield

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Sarah Wells

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lily Hubbard

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Faika Mumtaz

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Clare Hutchinson

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Alex Horner

SENIOR PLANNER: Xanthe Fuller

AV PRODUCER: Ant Borkett

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Ali Power

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Love Song

DIRECTOR: Louis McCourt

EP: Shirley O'Connor

PRODUCER: John Bannister

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Meghan Young

DOP: Robbie Ryan

1st AD: Chris Mears

PRODUCTION DESIGN: Arthur De Borman

COSTUME DESIGN: Hannah Edwards

HAIR & MAKE UP: Lisa Mustafa

EDIT: Marsheen

EDITOR: Dominic Leung 

EDITOR ASSISTANT: Matthew Blacklock

EDIT PRODUCER: Harriet Cawley

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stray

POST CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dan Williams

VFX SUPERVISOR: Carl Norton & Steve Miller

2D LEAD: Steve Miller

COMPOSITORS: Zeki Doru Ondun

ONLINE: Matthew (Wispy) Clarke

DMP: Jiyoung Lee

POST EP: Mish Standford-Harris

POST PRODUCER: Chloe Kerr & Bethaney Phillips

COLOUR: Company 3

COLOURIST: Greg Fisher

COLOUR EP: Ellora Soret
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: King Lear

SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Sedgwick

HEAD OF SOUND PRODUCTION: Natalie Curran

EXPERIENTIAL AGENCY: Audience

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Ali Power

SENIOR DESIGNERS: Rob Churcher, Miguel Silgado, Pip Pell

ASSISTANT ARTLAB MANAGER: Nick Norman

RETOUCHING: Stanleys Post

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Bernadette

DIGITAL PROJECT DIRECTOR: Luke Dougherty

DIGITAL SENIOR PRODUCER: Ben Fish

DIGITAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Gilles Bestley

DIGITAL MOTION DESIGNER: Andy Potts, Ivan Huri, Claire Ashfield, Simon Bostock, Matous Sedlack

