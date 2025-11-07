O2 Celebrates The Gift Of Time
The work, by VCCP, draws on the insight that most people don't remember what they were given last Christmas
07 November 2025
Today, O2 launches its heartwarming Christmas campaign, ‘Give Time’, created in partnership with creative agency of record, VCCP. This year’s Christmas campaign focuses on O2’s award-winning customer rewards programme Priority from O2, which offers its members exclusive rewards, experiences and 48-hour early access to tickets for thousands of gigs and events nationwide.
The new campaign for Priority reinforces O2’s mission to connect customers with experiences they love. ‘Give Time’ shows that the best gift that can be given is time spent together. Based on the insight that many people can’t remember what they were gifted last Christmas, and with new research from O2 revealing that 40% of people prefer experiences over physical gifts at Christmas – rising to 55% for Millennials and 53% for Gen Z, the campaign reinforces what makes Priority so special: the joy of shared experiences, available to every O2 customer this Christmas and beyond.
Sitting at the heart of the campaign is a 40” film, ‘Feel it All’ directed by Louis McCourt through production company Love Song and supported by VCCP’s content studio Girl&Bear. The spot follows a family over the course of a year – Christmas to Christmas – as they share a variety of experiences together. Shot from the perspective of the experience itself, the audience never captures what the family in the film are actually witnessing, the camera remaining on the characters and their reactions. Instead, the audience gets an insight on what the family feels – the emotions experienced – during each live event. The film sees the family find connection through the ebb and flow of the experiences they share and the joy this brings.
Rachel Swift, Director of Brand and Advertising, at Virgin Media O2, said: “Priority has always been a loyalty trailblazer, and we’re constantly finding new ways to make our customers feel more rewarded – bringing them closer to the things they love – from music and sport to entertainment and dining. This Christmas, we wanted to go beyond the usual festive gifting story and remind people that the best gifts aren’t wrapped – they’re experienced, together. Whether it’s a concert, a weekend away or a simple shared moment, those memories last long after Christmas Day and our customers can find thousands of them on Priority.”
David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “We all know how forgettable Christmas gifts can be, but experiences? They stay with you. This campaign celebrates that truth and does so with real warmth and humanity. It’s not just about saying experiences are better than things, it’s about showing it, and bringing to life the joy of unforgettable shared experiences.”
Over the campaign period, O2 will be giving away thousands of experiences and rewards to customers via Priority – from VIP Winter Wonderland packages to Christmas by Candlelight concert tickets, Taste Film experiences and so much more. Priority members can simply head to the Priority app to discover a world of rewards and experiences this festive season and beyond.
Unforgettable experiences available through Priority between now and the end of the year include:
Ice skating and park entry, plus Priority fast-track access, at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, London
Nationwide discounts on top attractions with a VIP Pass by Day Out With The Kids
VIP tickets to Sleeping Beauty at The London Palladium
Invite-only festive Taste Film screenings of Elf and The Holiday in Manchester and Edinburgh
In addition to the integrated campaign, an in-person experiential activation in Leeds will be revealed in early December, which further brings to life the shared joy of gifting experiences. The nation will find further updates on O2 socials.
The campaign will run nationwide across TV, BVOD, cinema, online video, OOH, social and across owned channels such as retail and online.
