O2 Celebrates The Gift Of Time

Today, O2 launches its heartwarming Christmas campaign, ‘Give Time’, created in partnership with creative agency of record, VCCP . This year’s Christmas campaign focuses on O2’s award-winning customer rewards programme Priority from O2, which offers its members exclusive rewards, experiences and 48-hour early access to tickets for thousands of gigs and events nationwide.

The new campaign for Priority reinforces O2’s mission to connect customers with experiences they love. ‘Give Time’ shows that the best gift that can be given is time spent together. Based on the insight that many people can’t remember what they were gifted last Christmas, and with new research from O2 revealing that 40% of people prefer experiences over physical gifts at Christmas – rising to 55% for Millennials and 53% for Gen Z, the campaign reinforces what makes Priority so special: the joy of shared experiences, available to every O2 customer this Christmas and beyond.