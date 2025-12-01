VCCP 2025: Relentlessly Raising The Bar

VCCP is an agency that proves time and time again it's the real deal. It's rewriting the map of the industry, with win after win, award after award, hire after hire.

2025 has seen it continue to stamp its authority and stay ahead of the game; the rebrand of its Stoke Academy to The Challenger Academy ; the launch of the Challenger Series vodcast led by its co-founder and chairman Charles Vallance; its seven wins at Cannes Lions, making it the most awarded independent UK agency of 2025.

Its influence as an agency continues on the foundations laid by 2024: a hot streak that proves increasingly difficult to ignore. Its winning streak - including Barclays, British Gas - as well as retaining TfL shows the impact of longstanding chief growth officer and CEO EMEA Stephanie Brimacombe, who was elevated to CEO of VCCP Roar (its PR division) at the end of the year.

And adding to the flames is a range of new hires across the business; Claire Strickett joined as group planning director for Primark Global; Ben Phillips joined as group planning director for Cadbury Global; its creative department expanded with Charli Camber and Laura Saraiva joining as associate creative directors from VML, Lance Boreham and Tom Dyson joining as a senior creative team from isobel, and Jack Snell and Joe Lovett also joining as a senior creative team from BMB; Yan Elliot joined as creative director from Weber Shandwick UK; and VCCP Media appointed Tom Wigley as its new director of digital from EssenceMediacom UK.

The movement didn’t stop there, as the year also saw Chris Birch and Jonny Parker promoted to chief creative officers; Ellie Gauci was promoted to its head of strategy, loyalty and CRM; and Dave Masterman was promoted to ECD.

The cherry on the top of the cake was its final goodbye to its Victoria office after 23 years in the space. 2026 will see VCCP gracing a new home in Fitzrovia, hoping to make both new memories and continue as a creative hub of excellence.

Creative Salon spoke with its CSO Michael Lee about VCCP London's 2025.

Michael Lee, chief strategy officer, on VCCP's 2025

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

Tricksy, stimulating, moving (office).

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

We’ve had a good, growing year at a difficult time for a lot of the industry, so we’re proud of where we are looking back at the last 11 months.

We won big time at Cannes for the first time for our UK office, and we were crowned International agency of the year by the Kinsale Shark awards. In fact, it has been our biggest year of creative and effectiveness award wins ever (a 74 per cent increase YoY if you get excited by this type of data!)

Beyond the work, we have moved office for the first time in the agency’s history which is quite a major culture shift on many levels and fostering a new era of collaboration.

And finally, we’ve rapidly developed a really good MarTech layer that is benefiting the whole VCCP group.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

We won some great new clients, representing some of the most iconic brands in our lives (British Gas, Barclays) whilst making some of our finest work for some of our oldest clients such as Virgin Media O2, easyJet and Cadbury.