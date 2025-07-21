Wimbledon Reimagined: A Fresh Creative Era For The World’s Most Iconic Tennis Tournament
Its creative debut with VCCP sees The All England Club continue to dominate off-court
21 July 2025
The All England Lawn Tennis Club has long been celebrated as the pinnacle of tennis tradition - synonymous with strawberries and cream, pristine whites, and impeccable lawns. 2025, however, marks a new era for The Championships, Wimbledon, as it brings a renewed freshness to a competition that is almost 150 years old.
Earlier this year it announced VCCP as its new global creative agency, where a new global creative strategy looks to engage tennis fans worldwide and expand Wimbledon's audience - a partnership that Michael Sugden, VCCP’s CEO, described as “a wonderful opportunity to define a new creative story for one of the most iconic sporting events in the world.”
As a result, The Championships have seen remarkable growth, with initial results indicating a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in digital audience. Nowhere was this more evident than across social media, where more than 5,800 pieces of content were published over six weeks, tailored to diverse audiences across platforms. This dynamic output delivered an extraordinary 4.7 billion impressions, underscoring The Championships’ expanding global reach and deepening engagement with fans worldwide.
“Wimbledon has always been more than a tennis tournament - it’s a living story that weaves together heritage, artistry and cultural relevance,” says Usama Al-Qassab, marketing and commercial director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. “ In 2025 we celebrated beyond the core of Wimbledon that is tennis to embrace all facets of The Championships.”
Creative Salon takes a look at its standout creative moments that served big in 2025; from New York City takeovers to viral social moments, Wimbledon has captivated fans far beyond Centre Court.
‘There is only one Wimbledon’ Campaign
In partnership with VCCP, Wimbledon launched its first campaign under the new global brand platform, ‘There is only one Wimbledon’. The long-term strategy reflects the singular character and special magic of The Championships - a place where sporting history and modern drama meet.
At the heart of the 2025 campaign is a cinematic hero film, which captures the psychological intensity and elite physicality of the world’s best players competing on one of sport’s most iconic and prestigious stages. Alongside, the campaign included OOH, social content, and PR activations tailored and localised to individual markets.
The campaign aims to broaden Wimbledon’s reach and deepen its engagement, particularly with global sports fans, and reinforce its position at the pinnacle of sporting and cultural excellence.
The Official Wimbledon Poster
Each year, the official Wimbledon poster serves as a cherished artistic interpretation of The Championships - a unique tradition that embodies the event’s character and spirit in an iconic and relevant way. 2025's poster called for an illustration of tennis set within an English garden, capturing the timeless charm and natural beauty that define Wimbledon. In collaboration with VCCP, and designed by British designer Sarah Madden, it captures the contrast between world-class tennis and the serene, botanical beauty of Wimbledon.
Designed to be both timeless and collectible, echoing the brand’s evolution, the artwork was also brought to life across many assets including Europe’s largest mural ad wall (a canvas the size of two tennis courts) in East London.
Wimbledon Takes Over New York City
Wimbledon brought the spirit of SW19 to the streets of Manhattan, starting with a collaboration with the Mets/Yankees as former US No1 and Wimbledon history-maker John Isner, threw the first pitch.
In Times Square, an immersive 3D installation by VCCP’s digital team Bernadette featured a tennis ball breaking through the screen, complete with the iconic chalk puff as it hits the grass courts.
A Wimbledon-branded strawberries and cream truck also toured Manhattan, delivering free strawberries and cream-themed cheesecake (in partnership with NY institution Juniors) to surprise and delight fans across NY.
The centrepiece was the return of its 'Hill in New York' fan event for the fourth year at Brooklyn Bridge Park, screening the ladies' and gentlemen's finals. The celebrations for finals weekend kicked off with a free concert by Rita Ora, with over 10,000 fans attending.
Chain Reaction Social Launch Video
A playful, mesmerising chain-reaction machine that "opened the gates" to Wimbledon 2025 has been viewed over 48 million times on Instagram alone.
Social Content Innovations
Original formats like 'Overheard at Wimbledon', unprecedented off-court and behind the scenes player content, content creators, cross sports collaborations with the likes of Ferrari, and Wimbledon's hilarious young reporter star Priya Rose. The Championships on social media aim to get the whole industry talking, making the event more accessible, authentic, and human than ever.
Partner Campaigns
Stella Artois' all-white can echoes the tournament’s traditional attire rules and stays truer to the dress code by avoiding colourful logos. David Beckham promotes the new can, describing it as "Another Excellent Wimbledon Outfit".
Range Rover launched a multi-channel campaign through Accenture Song to celebrate British heritage and its partnership with Wimbledon 2025.
The campaign highlights the Range Rover SV and spans broadcast, social, print, and experiential channels, featuring witty British storytelling. Key elements include a social film series on Wimbledon etiquette and craftsmanship, a major takeover at travel hubs, immersive experiences at the tournament grounds, and luxury vehicle transport for players.
Retail
In a seamless fusion of heritage and modernity the 2025 Wimbledon Retail Collection was available worldwide through the Wimbledon Online Shop. Inspired by Wimbledon’s rich lineage and the resurgence of ‘Country Club’ aesthetic the collection captures the effortless grace of Centre Court.
The Story Of Pip The Strawberry
The charming animation follows their journey to Centre Court and friendship with 2024's champion, Carlos Alcaraz. Aimed at expanding Wimbledon's younger audience, Pip was also for sale online and in store.
Superman Launch / Wimbledon Men's Semi Finals Collaboration
This initiative saw a partnership with Warner Bros. create a major cultural moment in a single day - ensuring Wimbledon was part of the cultural zeitgeist by reimagining the story of its iconic Friday Semis. They brought this narrative to life in fresh, unexpected ways, connecting with new audiences from the DC and Marvel generations. The campaign was shared across all Wimbledon, DC Universe, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Superman channels.
In 2025, Wimbledon proved that while tradition defines its core, innovation ensures its future. The Championships continue to serve as a masterclass in balancing heritage with bold, creative reinvention - ensuring its place at the heart of global sporting and cultural conversations for generations to come.