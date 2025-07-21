Wimbledon Reimagined: A Fresh Creative Era For The World’s Most Iconic Tennis Tournament

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has long been celebrated as the pinnacle of tennis tradition - synonymous with strawberries and cream, pristine whites, and impeccable lawns. 2025, however, marks a new era for The Championships, Wimbledon, as it brings a renewed freshness to a competition that is almost 150 years old.

Earlier this year it announced VCCP as its new global creative agency, where a new global creative strategy looks to engage tennis fans worldwide and expand Wimbledon's audience - a partnership that Michael Sugden, VCCP’s CEO, described as “a wonderful opportunity to define a new creative story for one of the most iconic sporting events in the world.”

As a result, The Championships have seen remarkable growth, with initial results indicating a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in digital audience. Nowhere was this more evident than across social media, where more than 5,800 pieces of content were published over six weeks, tailored to diverse audiences across platforms. This dynamic output delivered an extraordinary 4.7 billion impressions, underscoring The Championships’ expanding global reach and deepening engagement with fans worldwide.

“Wimbledon has always been more than a tennis tournament - it’s a living story that weaves together heritage, artistry and cultural relevance,” says Usama Al-Qassab, marketing and commercial director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. “ In 2025 we celebrated beyond the core of Wimbledon that is tennis to embrace all facets of The Championships.”

Creative Salon takes a look at its standout creative moments that served big in 2025; from New York City takeovers to viral social moments, Wimbledon has captivated fans far beyond Centre Court.