Charles Vallance on Challenging the Rules - and how Brands can Win by Breaking Them

With the Challenger Series, a forward-looking thought-leadership vodcast series that takes on the advertising industry’s most important questions, VCCP is lifting the lid on itself for the first time - offering an unfiltered look at the founding principles and challenger mindset that have driven the agency since it launched.

This isn’t a generic industry chat; it’s a deep dive into the DNA of the business, led by co-founder and chairman Charles Vallance.

Alongside a roster of guests, Vallance is setting out to explore the big questions shaping the industry today - from the campaigns that have defined the past two decades to the changes that will define the next.

The series blends diverse perspectives with entertaining behind-the-scenes anecdotes and, thanks to VCCP’s fully integrated set-up across creative, media, data and PR, tackles those questions from every possible angle.

It’s also designed as a practical tool. VCCP already runs entry-level programmes like The Table, giving aspiring talent real-time industry experience, but the Challenger Series adds a long-form way to demystify agency life and arm the next generation with the knowledge they need to thrive.

Here, Vallance talks to Creative Salon about the thinking behind the series

Creative Salon: Why have you launched the Challenger Series, and where did the idea come from?

Charles Vallance: As you know, we’ve always described ourselves as a challenger agency for challenger brands. We wanted to take a challenging point of view on the areas we cover - whether that’s new business, creativity, or brand identity - and approach them from a slightly more maverick, unconventional perspective.

The first episode, with guests Gary Holt and Laura Hussey, looks at the art of indelible branding, and O2, your founding client, features heavily. Everyone is familiar with the work, but what lessons from O2 have influenced the rest of the agency's output?

We’ve worked on a lot of things since O2, but it came up in that episode because of Gary Holt, and specifically Martin Lambie-Nairn, who’s sadly no longer with us. Martin might be seen as one of the inventors of 360-degree branding, starting with the Channel 4 idents. He was a broadcast designer, best known for his TV identity work, but he understood that identity isn’t a badge you tack on at the end - it can live and breathe as an idea within the communication.