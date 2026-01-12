John Frieda Renews Salon Attitude

The campaign was created by the brand’s global creative agency of record VCCP, after winning the account following a competitive pitch process in 2024. The film was directed by Tom Dream through production company RSA, in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear. The film sees a road transformed into ‘John Frieda Street’, with mirrored streets, steps and buildings, all reflecting the radiant confidence of several women, as they go about their day, catching their reflection - and their great hair - on the go. It’s a bold visual metaphor for the power and confidence you get from a great hair day and how it can completely transform the way consumers carry themselves. A bespoke track called ‘Mirrors’ was created for the film, written by Will Vaughan & Dream-Co.

The campaign also features stunning photography by well-known NYC fashion photographer David Roemer, who shot eight hero talent that represent a wide range of hair types which John Frieda’s extensive product range caters for.

A first for the category, the campaign deliberately avoids the typical category focus on scientific jargon and structure formula of - swoosh, strand, science, swoosh - instead highlighting the empowering feeling the products provide now you have salon-level results in your own hands.

Kathryn Hill, Brand Communications Director at Kao, said: “This relaunch is a milestone for John Frieda. The new visual identity, sustainable packaging, reformulated products, and campaign all come together to mark a new era for John Frieda, bringing our ‘Salon Attitude. Every Day.’ promise to life. Working with VCCP has been truly collaborative - together we’ve created a bold new campaign that feels modern and celebrates the spirit and attitude that defines John Frieda.”

Ciara O’Meara, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP, said: “Haircare ads often get lost in complicated product talk. To achieve a breakthrough moment in the category, we deliberately shifted the style of the campaign to the pure feeling of when your hair is on point, and you can’t help but check yourself out. This puts the spotlight on that feeling of confidence and transformation and the emotional benefit of having salon-quality hair you can create yourself every day.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Salon Attitude. Every Day.

CLIENT: John Frieda

