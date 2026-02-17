Scottish Widows is influencing young women to safeguard their future
'Invest In You' by Ogilvy is aimed at inspiring pension confidence to gen z women through its influence-first gift box campaign
The UK’s leading pension provider Scottish Widows over the weekend launched Invest in You, a social and influence-first campaign inspiring pension confidence amongst young women.
Led by Ogilvy UK, 'Invest in You' is Scottish Widows’ second campaign this year drawing attention to the stark UK gender pension gap which is now on average £113k a year according to their 2025 Women and retirement report.
The UK’s leading pension provider initially launched Get Pension Ready With Me in January, also through Ogilvy UK, which reimagined the internet-favourite trend alongside popular Gen-Z creators.
Influencers including Mimi Darling and Crystelle Pereira – all have a large female Gen-Z following – shared short-form content across TikTok and Instagram Reels to double-down on the importance of young women investing in their futures by thinking about pensions earlier.
To drive influencer participation, the chosen creators received a bespoke Invest in You gift box. Each featured a branded journal embossed with the campaign’s name, a pen and a set of prompt cards designed to spark reflection on future life goals and retirement timelines, such as “when do you plan to stop working?”
The content references findings from the Scottish Widows 2025 Women & Retirement Report, which identified barriers to overcoming the gender pension gap, including caring responsibilities and parental leave. Invest in You elevates the critical report findings and positions Scottish Widows as a trusted partner for young women safeguarding their futures.
Sam Taylor, Head of Pensions & Insurance Marketing, Scottish Widows: “Pensions are deeply personal, but for so many they feel distant or complex - especially for young women who face more barriers when it comes to building their pots. By using the right channels, influencers and creative approach, we are turning the concept of investing in our futures into something deeply relatable and easy to talk about.”
Alice Clapperton, Business Director, Ogilvy UK: “Social is where confidence is built today. By leaning into TikTok and Reels trends and creators that young women respect, Invest in You makes understanding and saving for pensions feel doable and, critically, something to think about today.”