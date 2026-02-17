Scottish Widows is influencing young women to safeguard their future

The UK’s leading pension provider Scottish Widows over the weekend launched Invest in You, a social and influence-first campaign inspiring pension confidence amongst young women.

Led by Ogilvy UK, 'Invest in You' is Scottish Widows’ second campaign this year drawing attention to the stark UK gender pension gap which is now on average £113k a year according to their 2025 Women and retirement report.

The UK’s leading pension provider initially launched Get Pension Ready With Me in January, also through Ogilvy UK, which reimagined the internet-favourite trend alongside popular Gen-Z creators.