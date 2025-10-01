Carling celebrates football partnership
The print and social campaign, created by Ogilvy, features famous Premiership players and moments
By Creative Salon
01 October 2025
Carling has launched 'Behind Football' - a nationwide campaign celebrating over 30 years of support for the beautiful game.
Created by Ogilvy UK and backed by Newcastle United, Chelsea, Cardiff City, Wolves and Bolton Wanderers, the campaign spans OOH, social and print.
Featuring iconic players and moments with Carling pitch-side ads as the backdrop, it proudly declares ‘Behind football since ’93’.
Media planning was led by Carat.