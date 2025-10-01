Carling Behind Football OOH 1

Carling celebrates football partnership

The print and social campaign, created by Ogilvy, features famous Premiership players and moments

By Creative Salon

01 October 2025

Carling has launched 'Behind Football' - a nationwide campaign celebrating over 30 years of support for the beautiful game.

Created by Ogilvy UK and backed by Newcastle United, Chelsea, Cardiff City, Wolves and Bolton Wanderers, the campaign spans OOH, social and print.

Featuring iconic players and moments with Carling pitch-side ads as the backdrop, it proudly declares ‘Behind football since ’93’.

Media planning was led by Carat.

