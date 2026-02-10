Comic Relief Takes Over Battersea Power Station With Celeb Pics

The PR stunt is now being amplified through hashtag-driven user-generated content and PR across national and broadcast media, drawing mass awareness to the beginning of Comic Relief's legendary fundraising campaign which will culminate on Red Nose Day, Friday 20th March 2026.

Ogilvy UK was appointed Comic Relief’s creative and strategic partner for Red Nose Day 2026 following a competitive pitch last spring. The agency was briefed to create an attention-grabbing ‘big idea’ that would serve as a hero moment for the launch of the fundraising campaign.

Samir Patel, CEO, Comic Relief:

“Nothing brings people together quite like laughter, especially when we’re laughing at ourselves. We’re kicking off the campaign this year with a fun, silly and simple way to get involved, inviting the public to post their own #BestWorstPhoto, to help us build the energy and excitement as we ramp up to Red Nose Day on Friday 20 March.”

Jules Chalkley, Chief ECD, Ogilvy UK, says:

“One night, one landmark and a few laughs at the willing expense of celebs. By making the campaign purpose-built for capturing, sharing and participating across social media, last night’s spectacle will once again cement Comic Relief firmly in the nation’s hearts and drive awareness of a fundraising campaign that helps to change and saves lives. Charlie Coney, Creative Strategy Officer, adds: “We’ve all got a photo we’re embarrassed about - AND laugh about. After all, self-deprecating humour is what makes Brits, British. Rather than a traditional launch for Comic Relief’s fundraising campaign, we wanted an irresistible bit of cultural theatre. What better way to take yourself funny for money?"

