Ogilvy 2025: Relentlessly Shaping Culture

In 2025 Ogilvy UK has strengthened its roster of creative talent and bolstered its legacy as an esteemed industry powerhouse.

Led by James Murphy, who joined in September 2024 after New Commercial Arts became part of the Ogilvy Group, it has been win after win.

Ogilvy UK was named number the number one UK agency in Cannes Lions official Creative Rankings. Further accolades included taking home the UK's first strategy Grand Prix for "Real Beauty: How A Soap Brand Created A Self Esteem Movement".

Ogilvy also topped both WARC's Creative 100 and Effective 100 lists.

Meanwhile at the APG awards Ogilvy UK won Strategy Agency of the UK and took home a Grand Prix for its work on Dulux and work with the Mayor of London - testament to new chief strategy officer Amelia Torode and her team.

Other hires included Ed Turner as head of strategy and Tammy Einav as chief client officer, while Charlie Ryder and Alan Makepeace were promoted to joint managing directors at Ogilvy One.

This highlights its status as a multi-purpose, full-throttle agency defined by over 75 years of strategic excellence.