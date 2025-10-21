Ogilvy's Flavours of Strategy

There’s strategy that nods along with the brief, and then there’s strategy that picks the brief up, turns it upside down, and asks the uncomfortable questions. Ogilvy is a creative powerhouse with a rich history of doing exactly that and isn’t taking its foot off the gas.

Putting work together that is both eye-catching and thought-provoking requires not only creative rigour but a unique strategy that really tackles the underbelly of cultural issues, whether confronting deeply-rooted misogyny or decoding the class divide on bookshelves.

With campaigns like ‘Say Maaate to a Mate’ and Dulux Heritage’s Collections , the agency again proves strategy isn’t about playing it safe. It’s about leaning into the chaos, and finding a way through it that people actually want to follow.

Natalie Chester, strategy director, and Ryan Thomson, senior strategist, give a deep-dive into the strategical lens of these campaigns - how the work came about, the unlike any other steps that were taken, and whether or not it paid off (spoiler, it did).

‘Say Maaate to a mate’

The agency's work with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, looked to tackle misogyny in a period of time where it was rife and seemingly not enough was being done to tackle it. ‘Say Maaate to a Mate’ aimed to empower men and boys to say ‘Maaate’ to their friends to challenge widespread misogyny against women and girls nationwide.

“Like 97 per cent of women in the UK, I’ve experienced misogyny,” begins Natalie Chester, strategy director at Ogilvy UK, speaking at The IPA Effectiveness Conference.

“The impact of unchecked misogyny is far more pronounced. On 3 March 3 2021, Wayne Couzens abducted, raped, and murdered Sarah Everard. Three days prior, he had been reported for indecent exposure. Two years earlier, grossly misogynistic messages were found on his phone - jokes about rape and sexual assault. This is what the Home Office calls the escalating pattern of violence.

"To be clear: not all misogyny results in violence, but most violent acts begin with misogyny. So, at its root, male violence against women starts with words.”

The work, she explains, was rooted in an insight found from government data, showing that while most men wanted to call out misogynistic behaviour, 17 per cent didn’t know how. It also found - and arguably surprising so - that men aged 18-to-34 were the least likely to intervene and instead stay silent.