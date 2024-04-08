Dulux Heritage Editions

Dulux Heritage Transforms Literary Classics into Colourful Inspiration

Dulux Heritage and Ogilvy UK, alongside Essence Mediacom unite to redefine home décor, pairing 12 timeless novels with bespoke paint hues

By Creative Salon

08 April 2024

Dulux Heritage unveils a new campaign by Ogilvy UK that reimagines the covers of 12 literary classics to create an entirely new way to choose colour.

Dulux Heritage Editions are a collection of luxury paint hues that have been paired with 12 iconic novels ranging from War of the Worlds, Dracula and Moby Dick to 1984, Little Women and Frankenstein. Each book’s emotional narrative has been analysed and matched to hues that evoke the same mood and feelings.

  • Dulux Heritage Storm Cromination Day

    1/3

  • Dulux Heritage Storm Cromination Night

    2/3

  • Dulux Heritage Editions Hero 6 books

    3/3

The nationwide campaign includes print, OOH takeovers, social, influencer, Pinterest and Meta activations, and includes an arresting limited-edition reprint of the set of twelve books, all crafted by an array of specialists, creatives and artists. These include Ogilvy UK’s award-winning graphic designer Dave Towers, their Behavioural Science division, who analysed the emotional impact of colours, renown liquid photographer Jonathan Knowles and Dulux Heritage’s creative team led by Dulux’s Creative Director Marianne Shillingford. The campaign empowers consumers to let the feelings of their favourite books become a reality on the walls of their homes - transforming the challenge and anxiety of choosing colour into an exciting and deeply personal experience.

Central to the campaign is the set of twelve intricately crafted iconic novels redesigned for feeling and colour. The covers were created by hand to demonstrate the genuine application of paint. Each book has also been physically curated and produced to amplify the Dulux Heritage brand. The spines act as paint swatches and the inside covers showcase the Dulux Heritage wider range to offer utility as well as inspiration to consumers.

Marianne Shillingford, Dulux Creative Director, UK and Ireland: Nothing is more rewarding than when a great idea meets a great team of people. Every Dulux Heritage colour has rich story to tell that evokes a feeling and by pairing 12 classic colours with 12 classic books, the feelings they evoke are deliciously heightened. This has been one of the very best truly collaborative and enjoyable projects I have ever worked on as Creative Director of Dulux and best of all it gave me the opportunity to put my painting skills to the test in executing each of the inspired book cover designs Ogilvy captured so perfectly.

Jules Chalkley, Chief ECD, Ogilvy UK: “Our living spaces are constantly in flux, an ever-changing reflection of who we are. But, the way we pick paint hasn’t evolved in decades. We’re stuck in a glossy rut of colour swatches and daft sounding names. But colour holds deep and evocative powers and we wanted to find a new dimension in unleashing the visceral emotion it delivers. By simply equating the feelings and images a classic book paints in our minds to the beautiful colours of the Dulux Heritage range, we were able to tap into something far richer. Using a colour specialist, behavioural science and turbo charging it through illustration, photography and design, we were able to find a dramatic new visual language and creative experience and a whole new means of bringing to life the feeling of colour.”

The campaign unleashes the feelings and emotions contained within the world’s most treasured literary works, by pairing them to the specific Dulux Heritage colours capable of evoking the same feelings in the nation’s hearts and homes. There is natural connection when pairing the feeling of spontaneity and comfort in Sense and Sensibility with the warm and cooling effects of Dulux Heritage’s Raw Cashmere .

The PR activity, led by Cirkle, includes Acast celebrity host-reads on leading podcasts including Happy Place and Table Manners, and amplification through influencer activity and a partnership with BBC Radio 2 DJ and author Sara Cox. There will also be content from YouTuber Jack Edwards and others. The campaign was developed alongside Media Hub, Essence Mediacom and Cirkle.

Credits

Client: AkzoNobel UK

Ogilvy UK

Jonathan Knowles Photography

Paragon Customer Communications

Graphic People

Cirkle

Essence Mediacom

MediaHub

AkzoNobel UK

Angela Hegarty Senior Brand Manager

Marianne Shillingford Creative Director, AkzoNobel UK & Ireland

Sam Balloch Dulux Brand Lead

Tudor Turtudau Senior Marketing Manager

Stephen Coghlan Marketing Director, AkzoNobel UK & Ireland

OGILVY UK

Jules Chalkey Chief Executive Creative Director

Andre (Dede) Laurentino Chief Creative Officer

Christopher Wall Executive Creative Director

Jack Patrick Senior Creative

Tom Elliott-Mell Senior Creative

Anthony Dziworshie Senior Creative Art Director

Yolanta Boti Creative

Sarah Harvie Junior Creative

Dave Towers Head of Design

Amy Gordon Senior Designer

Ellie W Jones Junior Designer

Laura Le Roy Managing Partner

Vicky Humphries Account Director

Phoebe Salter Project Manager

Ryan Thomson Senior Strategist

Jodi Woodhouse Ward Art Producer, Produer

Justin Cairns Head of Offline Production

Nidzara Horozovic Digital Programme Manager

Sue Streatfield Senior Producer

Chris Marley Video Director

Natasha Wellesley Head of Integrated Production

PRODUCTION PARTNERS

Jonathan Knowles Photographer

Emma Harrower Studio Producer

Madison Blackwood Photographer Assistant

Jack Baldwin Photographer Assistant

George Hall Photographer Assistant

Garry Patten Senior Account Manager - book printers

Chris Bolton Technical Colour Consultant - book printers

Sahariar H Jitu Director, Production & Services - artworking of book text pages

Shoharab Hossain Lead Project Manager - artworking of book text pages

Guy Robarts Proofreader

Adrian Salmon Creative Artworker

Jamie Kayes Studio Manager

Anna Lidster Post Producer

Jude Moore Lead Editor

Bruce Hancock Editor AFX

Adrian Salmon Creative Artworker

Emily Chao Senior Editor

Ben Rogers Head of Colour Grading

Mark Beardall Head of 2D

Jamie Russell Senior Flame Operator

Jamie Mason  Account Director

Ben Hope  Marketing Director

Jason Jarvis  Creative Agency Account Directory

Samantha Harris  Senior Storm Trader

David Shepherd Trading Director

Glyn Palmer  Charity & Barter Purchasing Manager

Jonathan Acton  Head of Delivery

Cirkle PR Agency

Essence Mediacom Media Agency

MediaHub Media Agency

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.