Dulux Heritage Transforms Literary Classics into Colourful Inspiration
Dulux Heritage and Ogilvy UK, alongside Essence Mediacom unite to redefine home décor, pairing 12 timeless novels with bespoke paint hues
08 April 2024
Dulux Heritage unveils a new campaign by Ogilvy UK that reimagines the covers of 12 literary classics to create an entirely new way to choose colour.
Dulux Heritage Editions are a collection of luxury paint hues that have been paired with 12 iconic novels ranging from War of the Worlds, Dracula and Moby Dick to 1984, Little Women and Frankenstein. Each book’s emotional narrative has been analysed and matched to hues that evoke the same mood and feelings.
1/3
2/3
3/3
The nationwide campaign includes print, OOH takeovers, social, influencer, Pinterest and Meta activations, and includes an arresting limited-edition reprint of the set of twelve books, all crafted by an array of specialists, creatives and artists. These include Ogilvy UK’s award-winning graphic designer Dave Towers, their Behavioural Science division, who analysed the emotional impact of colours, renown liquid photographer Jonathan Knowles and Dulux Heritage’s creative team led by Dulux’s Creative Director Marianne Shillingford. The campaign empowers consumers to let the feelings of their favourite books become a reality on the walls of their homes - transforming the challenge and anxiety of choosing colour into an exciting and deeply personal experience.
Central to the campaign is the set of twelve intricately crafted iconic novels redesigned for feeling and colour. The covers were created by hand to demonstrate the genuine application of paint. Each book has also been physically curated and produced to amplify the Dulux Heritage brand. The spines act as paint swatches and the inside covers showcase the Dulux Heritage wider range to offer utility as well as inspiration to consumers.
Marianne Shillingford, Dulux Creative Director, UK and Ireland: Nothing is more rewarding than when a great idea meets a great team of people. Every Dulux Heritage colour has rich story to tell that evokes a feeling and by pairing 12 classic colours with 12 classic books, the feelings they evoke are deliciously heightened. This has been one of the very best truly collaborative and enjoyable projects I have ever worked on as Creative Director of Dulux and best of all it gave me the opportunity to put my painting skills to the test in executing each of the inspired book cover designs Ogilvy captured so perfectly.
Jules Chalkley, Chief ECD, Ogilvy UK: “Our living spaces are constantly in flux, an ever-changing reflection of who we are. But, the way we pick paint hasn’t evolved in decades. We’re stuck in a glossy rut of colour swatches and daft sounding names. But colour holds deep and evocative powers and we wanted to find a new dimension in unleashing the visceral emotion it delivers. By simply equating the feelings and images a classic book paints in our minds to the beautiful colours of the Dulux Heritage range, we were able to tap into something far richer. Using a colour specialist, behavioural science and turbo charging it through illustration, photography and design, we were able to find a dramatic new visual language and creative experience and a whole new means of bringing to life the feeling of colour.”
The campaign unleashes the feelings and emotions contained within the world’s most treasured literary works, by pairing them to the specific Dulux Heritage colours capable of evoking the same feelings in the nation’s hearts and homes. There is natural connection when pairing the feeling of spontaneity and comfort in Sense and Sensibility with the warm and cooling effects of Dulux Heritage’s Raw Cashmere .
The PR activity, led by Cirkle, includes Acast celebrity host-reads on leading podcasts including Happy Place and Table Manners, and amplification through influencer activity and a partnership with BBC Radio 2 DJ and author Sara Cox. There will also be content from YouTuber Jack Edwards and others. The campaign was developed alongside Media Hub, Essence Mediacom and Cirkle.
Credits
Client: AkzoNobel UK
Ogilvy UK
Jonathan Knowles Photography
Paragon Customer Communications
Graphic People
Cirkle
Essence Mediacom
MediaHub
AkzoNobel UK
Angela Hegarty Senior Brand Manager
Marianne Shillingford Creative Director, AkzoNobel UK & Ireland
Sam Balloch Dulux Brand Lead
Tudor Turtudau Senior Marketing Manager
Stephen Coghlan Marketing Director, AkzoNobel UK & Ireland
OGILVY UK
Jules Chalkey Chief Executive Creative Director
Andre (Dede) Laurentino Chief Creative Officer
Christopher Wall Executive Creative Director
Jack Patrick Senior Creative
Tom Elliott-Mell Senior Creative
Anthony Dziworshie Senior Creative Art Director
Yolanta Boti Creative
Sarah Harvie Junior Creative
Dave Towers Head of Design
Amy Gordon Senior Designer
Ellie W Jones Junior Designer
Laura Le Roy Managing Partner
Vicky Humphries Account Director
Phoebe Salter Project Manager
Ryan Thomson Senior Strategist
Jodi Woodhouse Ward Art Producer, Produer
Justin Cairns Head of Offline Production
Nidzara Horozovic Digital Programme Manager
Sue Streatfield Senior Producer
Chris Marley Video Director
Natasha Wellesley Head of Integrated Production
PRODUCTION PARTNERS
Jonathan Knowles Photographer
Emma Harrower Studio Producer
Madison Blackwood Photographer Assistant
Jack Baldwin Photographer Assistant
George Hall Photographer Assistant
Garry Patten Senior Account Manager - book printers
Chris Bolton Technical Colour Consultant - book printers
Sahariar H Jitu Director, Production & Services - artworking of book text pages
Shoharab Hossain Lead Project Manager - artworking of book text pages
Guy Robarts Proofreader
Adrian Salmon Creative Artworker
Jamie Kayes Studio Manager
Anna Lidster Post Producer
Jude Moore Lead Editor
Bruce Hancock Editor AFX
Adrian Salmon Creative Artworker
Emily Chao Senior Editor
Ben Rogers Head of Colour Grading
Mark Beardall Head of 2D
Jamie Russell Senior Flame Operator
Jamie Mason Account Director
Ben Hope Marketing Director
Jason Jarvis Creative Agency Account Directory
Samantha Harris Senior Storm Trader
David Shepherd Trading Director
Glyn Palmer Charity & Barter Purchasing Manager
Jonathan Acton Head of Delivery
Cirkle PR Agency
Essence Mediacom Media Agency
MediaHub Media Agency