Amelia Torode's Three stimulating diversions

Runna

I am fascinated, inspired and slightly obsessed with the running coach app Runna. I think Runna is a forerunner of AI-enabled personalized learning. The AI and data intelligence is remarkable. It doesn't just give me a generic training plan – I feel it truly knows me, understanding my fitness level, adapting to my progress, and supporting me through every run. The app learns continually, adjusting my program based on how I'm performing, constantly analysing and optimizing my training.

For my last half marathon, I set myself a goal of 2 hours. Runna built a personalized plan around this, balancing speed intensity, recovery runs, and stretching. As I trained, Runna analysed my progress and told me I could finish faster than I had thought, adjusting the plan to aim for 1:50. I crossed the finish line in 1:50:57.

Runna got me thinking about goal power and how we set goals and achieve or exceed them. I know my teens would benefit from an individual AI coach to get them through their GCSEs! I think about how AI agents will be our professional work coaches, helping us learn more, aim higher and achieve faster than we ever imagined. We are just at the beginning.