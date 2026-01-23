Scottish Widows Encourages Pension Prep With 'Get Ready With Me' Trend

The ambition of the campaign is to inspire financial confidence and encourage young women to be curious about their pensions, rather than assuming it’s something to worry about in later life. The timely campaign also arrives as audiences look to get on top of their finances for 2026 and ensure their money goes further.

Susan Hope, Pension Expert, Scottish Widows: “ “Pensions only really start to mean something to people when they feel personal. Many young women feel pensions are complex, confusing and something to think about later, that's what we're passionate about changing.

“Engaging young women early is hugely important. This is when confidence starts to form and habits begin to stick. If we can help young women see that their pension is their money, for their future, the small actions they take now can make a significant difference. If we support conversations where young women can feel more in control of their retirement journey we can work towards being the generation that closes the gender pension gap”.

Alice Clapperton, Business Director, Ogilvy One UK: “People buy people. By tapping into one of social’s most universal formats and flipping into a window for building financial confidence with influencers that audiences trust makes them feel less distant and more doable. This is an important step to help women start earlier and build a comfortable future.