Lessons From Ogilvy's Social Trends Report

In 2026, a few phrases seem to be on the lips of every agency and brand: "analogue", "community", "storytelling", "experience" and "creator-led content" among them.

The central reason for this is that as AI is generating an increasing volume of content, pushing consumers to purposefully seek engagement with things that feel real and meaningful.

Or perhaps they are tired of having to look harder for human-created entertainment - and the brands that cut through the noise to deliver it could be the ones that are successful according to Ogilvy's latest repot on Social Trends 'Social With Substance And Return To The Real'.

In its annual deep-dive by Ogilvy Social Labs, strategy director Catherine Sackville-Scott and global strategy director Awie Erasmus explore what this entails and how brands can execute their messaging well in 2026.

"Today we are faced with a bit of a social marketing paradox - a time where it feels more exciting than ever to be in the social space but at the same time more challenging than ever," says Erasmus.

He highlights that on the one hand social media has proven itself to be an "undeniable powerhouse" which major brand such as Unilever doubling down on spend and focus. However, there is increasing dissatisfaction with "AI Slop" and "Rage Bait" to use two recent phrases that have taken on significant meaning.

Sackville-Scott summarises the lessons in the report as the following: "For brands who are looking to connect with consumers in 2026 all signs are pointing to realness as the path forward. More than tone or aesthetic it's realness as a strategic design principle".

She also emphasises that getting to people first is crucial, and that the algorithms will follow, that social strategy should be centred on resonance, and while AI should be used it shouldn't be used at the expense of substance.