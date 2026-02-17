Five Things We Learned
Lessons From Ogilvy's Social Trends Report
This year the report has focused on Gen Z's search for meaning in a world of AI
17 February 2026
In 2026, a few phrases seem to be on the lips of every agency and brand: "analogue", "community", "storytelling", "experience" and "creator-led content" among them.
The central reason for this is that as AI is generating an increasing volume of content, pushing consumers to purposefully seek engagement with things that feel real and meaningful.
Or perhaps they are tired of having to look harder for human-created entertainment - and the brands that cut through the noise to deliver it could be the ones that are successful according to Ogilvy's latest repot on Social Trends 'Social With Substance And Return To The Real'.
In its annual deep-dive by Ogilvy Social Labs, strategy director Catherine Sackville-Scott and global strategy director Awie Erasmus explore what this entails and how brands can execute their messaging well in 2026.
"Today we are faced with a bit of a social marketing paradox - a time where it feels more exciting than ever to be in the social space but at the same time more challenging than ever," says Erasmus.
He highlights that on the one hand social media has proven itself to be an "undeniable powerhouse" which major brand such as Unilever doubling down on spend and focus. However, there is increasing dissatisfaction with "AI Slop" and "Rage Bait" to use two recent phrases that have taken on significant meaning.
Sackville-Scott summarises the lessons in the report as the following: "For brands who are looking to connect with consumers in 2026 all signs are pointing to realness as the path forward. More than tone or aesthetic it's realness as a strategic design principle".
She also emphasises that getting to people first is crucial, and that the algorithms will follow, that social strategy should be centred on resonance, and while AI should be used it shouldn't be used at the expense of substance.
Five trends from Ogilvy's Social Report
Intention Seeking
Polaroid's 'Camera For An Analogue Life' campaign celebrated the fact that a physical print is delightfully permanent. The descriptions mimicked old handwritten biro notes and used lines such as "AI Can't Generate Sand Between Your Toes".
It's just one prime example provided in the report of brands noting Gen Z's increasing hunger for all things analogue.
Around 20 per cent have deleted an app in the past 12 months, while 50 per cent have turned off notifications from one or more app.
Other examples include Maybelline's 'Teddy Tint Takeover', which turned passive scrolling into an active city-wide hunt.
Meanwhile, Dove created a podcast mini-series unpacking Y2K culture – tapping into Gen Z's hunger for more simplicity.
Internet Intimacy
The report also highlights how Gen Z are increasingly valuing "belonging". Around 88 per cent of Gen Z identify as fans, whilst 75 per cent of attendees say they value immersive experiences because they help them disconnect and engage more fully.
It also claims that brands are achieving this by showing up where consumers and fans are. For example, Nike created a Cantonese soup shop on Ersha Island, a scenic spot in Guangzhou, China where runners already gather.
Further examples include Chipotle using discord as a place for clients to hang out and chat about the brand.
Process, patina and proof of craft
The third trend noted in the report is a backlash against what is seen as an excess of artificial content.
The report uses "patina" (which is an art term for the distinct green brown layer on a bronze sculpture which can be created by natural weathering) to describe the messy, imperfect and analogue - all traits which consumers are increasingly valuing. Meanwhile process is also being valued as a celebration of proof that something is crafted and took time.
The report also says that around 98 per cent of consumers believe that authentic images and videos are pivotal in establishing trust.
One example of this is Absolut releasing a video of artist Bianca Fernandez creating a unique bottle design. The video ended up performing more highly than an image of the final product.
The Human Algorithm
Another claim is that people are also placing more trust in human filters.
Around 52 per cent of Gen Z prefer private DMs over public commenting when interacting with creators or companies.
Examples of this in the report include Criterion Closet, an initiative which sees celebrity curators select their favourite films, the rise of Booktokers, and Marty Supreme's zoom call parody launch.
Another example of brand's creating community is Vaseline Verified, which won the Social and Creator Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2025.
Created by Ogilvy Singapore it countered misinformation shown in TikTok hacks, and also used a verified symbol to highlight tricks that are known to work.
Merchant Entertainers and creator-led commerce
The final trend noted in the report is the increasing role of influencers.
Around 86 per cent of consumers made an influencer-inspired purchase in the past year.
Examples of this include Skims 'Kimsmas', in which she kicked off 2025's festive season with a 45-minute shoppable livestream on TikTok.
Moreover, VinFast VF3 pioneered influencer-led livestream car sales in Vietnam, for the launch of 25,000 pre-orders in just 66 hours.