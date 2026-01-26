Post Purpose: Why Brand Purpose Got Personal

At the same time, research by the Unstereotyped Alliance - a UN Women convened initiatived with Unilever and Mars as vice chairs founded in 2017 - analysed 392 brands across 58 countries and found that progressive advertising does drive improved business outcomes. According to the 2024 report there is a 3.46 per cent uplift in short term sales and a 16.26 per cent uplift in long-term sales.

In its latest Brand Trust Barometer, Edelman produced a special report which declares that Purpose isn’t dead but it’s expanding and becoming more personal. That it was entitled ‘Brand Trust: From We To Me’ describes a shift where marketers are avoiding preachiness, all while inventing new ways to slot into people’s daily lives meaningfully – this can be seen from the likes of Monzo with its ‘Book Of Money’ and its simple-to-use pots, or Hellmann’s ‘Make Taste Not Waste’ which helps people save money (and reduce their harm on the planet) by wasting less food.

The shift means brands need to be clear about what their customers need and the tensions they can help solve.

But what went wrong?

Revolt’s chief strategy officer Matt Jones explains that the evolution of purpose in advertising can be split into different eras. Revolt’s ‘Poking The Bear’ report maps purpose advertising into three eras: “inspiring infancy”, “erratic adolescence” and “backlash and retreat”.

The inspiring infancy era saw brands such as Patagonia pioneer a mainstream take on ethical business (pushing the notion that brands should help make the planet a better place), but it was followed by brands latching on to purpose and becoming increasingly empty and performative which Jones describes as “erratic adolescence”.

He argues: “If you jump on an issue that’s unrelated to your business, people can see that you’re just trying to use purpose as a marketing hook.”

Former Dove CMO, Alessandro Manfredi, who is widely credited with pioneering the purpose movement as we know it, believes brands can learn from the Japanese concept of ikigai. The key element of ikigai is the idea that people should balance what they are good at, what they love, what the world needs and what they can be paid be for. According to Manfredi this also applies to brands.

“Ikigai is a way to explain how a brand finds a human tension where the world needs a solution and where the brand is well-positioned to do something about it,” he says.

Iris chief strategy officer Ben Essen says that everything is social and collective. “Even the idea of being anti purpose, or anti social purpose is a collective ideology. It's a purpose. It's a mission,” he says.

And Manfredi says that there are three main ways in which brands can get purpose wrong:

Lack of authenticity

For Manfredi stating that something is your purpose means that a marketer needs to “make it part of your business not just your communication”. This is something which Dove has done through its Real Beauty initiatives – and consistently adapted them to tackle modern issue such as young teenagers using adult skin products.

In response to being questioned about their purpose credentials – some brands have taken a step back from saying anything at all. This issue is addressed in Revolt’s ;The Cost Of Silence’ report which found that businesses that do well on environmental performance have a 6 per cent higher EBITDA on average.