The Voice Behind The Flatpack: Belén Frau

Reflecting on her career path, she says: "If you look at my CV, you probably wouldn’t guess I’d end up here - but there’s a connection. I studied Business and Economics and specialised in finance, but there was always something in me that loved communication and marketing. When I moved into global and started leading part of retail, the CEO came to me and said, ‘I want you in comms.’ I asked, ‘Why comms?’ and he told me he wanted a communications department that was close to the business and could really bring the brand together. I believe a lot in the power of communication… as a business leader, I have also leveraged a lot in the brand and in the communication. So it does make sense…”

But how does she balance the global vs. local? While the core values of affordability, sustainability, and functional design remain universal, the way people relate to their homes is deeply shaped by cultural context. How does Frau navigate these differences - adapting product ranges, store experiences, and marketing to resonate locally, while maintaining a cohesive global identity? “You have the possibility to impact the whole world… what works in one place doesn’t work in another… how can you be consistent and have one common message and at the same time be relevant here and here? So that is a complexity that I love,” she says.

“It’s about telling the stories that matter. It’s about engaging our co-workers, our consumers. It’s about working on things that really matter and that have a purpose.”

Life At Home

IKEA’s mission and purpose - “to create a better everyday life for the many” - sounds simple, but Frau insists that it is ambitious and deeply human.

The “many” includes people with limited means but big dreams, and understanding their lives informs everything IKEA does. “Everything starts by listening. Every year we run the biggest Life at Home report, which really listens to the consumers and that is what helps us then shape the experience in the store, online, whatever you ask me, our communication.” The Life at Home report uncovers both subtle and striking insights: over a third of people globally report not feeling enough joy at home; sleep is the top activity contributing to wellbeing; and a tidy space helps one in three people feel better.

For Frau, these findings are not just marketing fodder; they are business and purpose opportunities intertwined. Every campaign, every product, every communication is grounded in real-life insights. The Life at Home Report, now in its 11th year, gives voice to more than 38,000 people in 39 countries. “Imagine what we can do just by improving a little bit… how much enjoyment we can bring at home.”